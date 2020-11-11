Get ready to buy the PS5 on Nov. 12: Check availability at Walmart, Amazon and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

This is it, folks: The PS5 launches on Nov. 12, which means we're just one day away from the next-gen console's availability in the US. Both versions will launch at the same time -- a $400 digital-only version and a $500 model with Blu-ray. (If you have good broadband and don't have a need for optical discs -- used games, Blu-ray movies, old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 one.)

This might sound like good news, especially since Sony's preorder window back in September left all but a tiny number of gamers frustrated by broken preorder sites, poor communication and almost instantaneous sell-outs. But our advice is not to get your hopes up. If you haven't already successfully preordered a console, don't expect to be able to walk into Best Buy next Thursday and take one off the shelf. The launch will be online-only, and we expect very limited inventories through the rest of the year.

But there's new hope for launch day: Walmart has publicly pledged that it will have online inventory hitting at 3-hour intervals on launch day:

Hi, Bryan. Due to the popularity of the item, it quickly sold out before the inventory online recalibrated. You can still purchase the PS5 online on November 12 at 12PM, 3PM, 6PM, and 9PM (ET). — Walmart Help (@walmarthelp) November 10, 2020

We still expect those to sell out instantaneously, but at least you know when you can start hitting the refresh button.

It goes without saying that there are no consoles available for preorder right now, but we've aggregated all the retailers below where you may be able to land a console come Thursday, Nov. 12.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

