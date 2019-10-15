Disney's Cruella with Emma Stone: Release date, plot, pictures and everything we know

Walt Disney Studios

Disney's giving yet another of its animated classics the live-action treatment, with a movie about 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella set to hit the big screen in 2021.

This Cruella, played by Emma Stone, has a more punk-rock feel, and the movie's set to be a comedy. It follows a young Cruella de Vil in a villain origin story that takes place prior to the events of 101 Dalmatians, which first hit screens as an animated film in 1961 and in 1996 got a live-action version starring Glenn Close and Jeff Daniels.

The plot: What's it all about?

During Disney's D23 event in August, a video from Stone and Emma Thompson -- who were filming the movie at the time -- said the film will "take us back" to the younger years of the villain, according to CNET sister site ET.

"It's 1970s, set in London -- can you get out of my eyeliner please?" Stone said in the video. "It's punk rock. A great cast."

When a dalmatian appeared later in the teaser, Stone said: "I can't work like this. I'm going back to my trailer."

What's it going to look like?

The most we've seen of the movie is an image released at Disney's D23.

Release date: When can I see it?

Disney delayed the release of the movie by almost six months in August, pushing it back from Dec. 23, 2020, to May 28, 2021.

Cast and crew: Who's in it?

The upcoming film will be directed Craig Gillespie, who also worked on I, Tonya.

Here's the main cast so far:

Emily Beecham has also joined the cast, according to a report on Sept. 20.