Disney's Cruella with Emma Stone: How to watch this weekend

Disney is giving yet another of its animated classics the live-action treatment, with a movie about 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella finally set to hit the big screen (and Disney Plus) this week.

This version of Cruella de Vil, played by Emma Stone, has a more punk-rock energy, and the movie's set to be an anarchic comedy. It follow young Cruella in a villain origin story that takes place prior to the events of classic tale 101 Dalmatians, which first hit screens as an animated film in 1961 and was adapted into live action with Glenn Close and Jeff Daniels in 1996.

Cruella: How and when to watch

Due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Cruella's release date was moved from Christmas to May 28, 2021. It'll be available in both movie theaters and via paid on Disney Plus that same day, with the movie coming to all Disney Plus subscribers for no extra fee on Aug. 27.

Until it's more widely available, accessing the movie in Premier Access will cost an additional $30 on top of your monthly bill for Disney's streaming service.

The plot and trailers: What's it all about?

In August 2019, at Disney's D23 event, a video from Stone and Emma Thompson -- who were filming the movie at the time -- said the film will "take us back" to the younger years of the villain.

"It's 1970s, set in London," Stone said in the video. "It's punk rock. A great cast."

A new trailer in February this year showed Cruella as a young woman trying to make it in the fashion world in London. "I was born brilliant, born bad and a little bit mad," Stone says in voiceover. The trailer shows Dalmatians growling at her, Cruella speeding around in a vintage car, and the villainess setting things on fire.

Cast and crew: Who's in it?

Here's the main cast:

Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil



Emma Thompson as the Baroness



Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita Darling

Kayvan Novak as Roger



Joel Fry as Jasper



Paul Walter Hauser as Horace



Mark Strong as John the valet



In 5 days, experience the movie event of the summer. 💋🖤https://t.co/qBcOyaIv0E pic.twitter.com/pZZJSW7ig1 — Cruella (@cruella) May 23, 2021

The new Cruella de Vil song

Here's the Florence and the Machine song Call Me Cruella for the movie -- a bit of an update since Roger's 1960s piano-based song from the original cartoon -- showing more of the "crazy" villain scrubbing floors and attending fashionable events.