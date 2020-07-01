Crucible back in beta: What you need to know about Amazon's online shooter

Amazon Games

Crucible, the free-to-play, team-based sci-fi shooter from Amazon Game Studios and Relentless Studios, is going back into closed beta, according to an update on the game's website on Tuesday. The developers are going to work on providing a better gaming experience based on player feedback, the update said. Crucible, Amazon's first big-budget PC game, has been out for just over a month.

To become a part of the closed beta, you'll need to have downloaded Crucible before 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) on Wednesday, July 1. Relentless said it plans on opening the beta up again via signups on its website in the future.

In the meantime, if you already have the game, you can still play, and gameplay will remain about the same, developers said in the post. Players can still stream, share screenshots and video clips, and talk about the game on or off the beta. The game's paid-for downloadable content is no longer publicly listed on Steam.

We’re back with another developer update: we're taking Crucible into closed beta starting tomorrow. Read about the details and how you can participate in the beta here: https://t.co/ox5KG7Fr55 — Crucible (@PlayCrucible) June 30, 2020

In Crucible, the choices you make shape the course of the narrative, Relentless says. Fight for control and survival, going head to head with other players. You're not only fighting the other team, but also battling beasts and navigating challenges in the environment. Work together with your team and blast your way to victory.

Crucible launched with three modes: Heart of the Hives, Harvester Command and Alpha Hunters. In Heart of the Hives, two teams of four battle monsters; capture three monster hearts before the other team to win. In Harvester Command, two teams of eight compete to gain Harvesters on the map to control Essence; the goal is to drain your opponent's resources. If you play Alpha Hunters mode, it's two teams of eight in a fight to the death.

