Can you buy the PS5 by Black Friday? Check for restock at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop and Target

Sony PlayStation 5 is officially dropped in the US on November 12th. But just as fast as it was released it was quickly sold out. If you can find it in stock there are two versions of the PS5 are now available: a $400 digital-only version and a $500 model with Blu-ray. (If you have good broadband and don't have a need for optical discs -- used games, Blu-ray movies, old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 one.) Here's a list of retailers that might restock them for the Black Friday shopping season.

If you haven't already successfully preordered a console, don't expect to be able to walk into Best Buy any day and take one off the shelf. The launch was online-only, and we expect limited inventories through the rest of the year. Most, if not all of the retailers, are currently out of stock of the item. Hopefully you can keep checking up on them and some more may release soon.

On launch day, Walmart publicly pledged that it would have online inventory hitting at 3-hour intervals on launch day:

Hi, Bryan. Due to the popularity of the item, it quickly sold out before the inventory online recalibrated. You can still purchase the PS5 online on November 12 at 12PM, 3PM, 6PM, and 9PM (ET). — Walmart Help (@walmarthelp) November 10, 2020

We still expected those to sell out instantaneously, but at least shoppers knew when they could start hitting the refresh button.

Care to spin the roulette wheel? We've aggregated all the retailers below where you may be able to land a console. Happy hunting.

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can get the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. In a tweet this week, Walmart appears to indicate that there will be four times during the day in which you'll be able to purchase the PS5 online on Nov. 12: at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. ET.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

