Buy PS5 on Black Friday: Updated inventory restock at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more

The PS5 is, by far, the hottest item on Black Friday. Sony's newest console goes out of stock almost as soon as it's available on sites like Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop. It will be a matter of luck if you're looking to buy one for the holidays.

As you might recall, Sony's PlayStation 5 officially arrived in the US on Nov. 12 with an online-only launch. It's been out of stock ever since at all the usual retailers, including Walmart, Target, Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy. That goes for both versions of the PS5. The $400 digital-only version and the $500 model with Blu-ray are both nearly impossible to get. (If you have good broadband and don't need optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 version.)

While most retailers have been pretty mum about when they expect to have units for sale, a couple have been more upfront. Walmart, for example, has been keeping customers informed via its Twitter feed about exactly when it's dropping new inventory. Antonline is doing much the same on its own Twitter feed, but with less notice. Just remember that you can get the console on its own from Walmart, but Antonline sells only bundles.

Right now, there's no indication of inventory at any of the major retailers, so your chances of scoring a console are not, shall we say, encouraging. Nonetheless, we'll keep this page updated with news about any inventory drops. We've also pulled together a list of retailers that might restock the PS5 throughout the rest of 2020.

I think I speak for everyone when I say: Hey retailers, for the love of PS5, please implement a Captcha system on your checkout page to make sure only human beings are ordering your products.

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upwards of a $300 markup to get this puppy by Christmas. As your friend, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $820.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

