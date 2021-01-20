Biden inauguration concert live now, replay: How to watch the speech, poem, songs and more

Getty Images

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially sworn in Wednesday during the 59th inaugural ceremonies in the nation's capital. During his presidential speech, Biden recognized the more than 400,000 deaths in the US due to COVID-19, asking for a silent prayer. Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, while Jennifer Lopez sang This Land is Your Land and Garth Brooks led the audience -- and viewers at home -- in Amazing Grace. The first national poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, read History Has Its Eyes on Us. Approximately 25,000 troops were deployed by the Department of Defense to help guard against threats.

The inauguration was live-streamed by every major news station, in addition to being shared on platforms like Facebook Live, Twitter and C-Span and it's available to replay the ceremony (see links below).

Hours after releasing his final list of presidential pardons, Former President Donald Trump departed the White House early Wednesday for Palm Beach, Florida, and did not attend the event, though former Vice President Mike Pence did. Trump released his farewell address on Tuesday.

"It's a new day in America," Biden tweeted ahead of the daylong event.

Here's how to rewatch Biden's inauguration, and follow the schedule of events, speakers and performances.

When did the Celebrating America concert start?

The 90-minute TV special hosted by Tom Hanks began at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Watch live on: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. Also on broadcast TV with ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. You can also tune in on Amazon Prime Video, AT&T DirecTV, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox and U-verse.

Celebrity performances and appearances include:

Justin Timberlake

Demi Lovato

Ant Clemons

Jon Bon Jovi

John Legend

Foo Fighters

Kerry Washington

New Radicals

Bruce Springsteen

How to rewatch Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' inaugurations

The swearing-in ceremony took place Wednesday, Jan. 20, on the west front of the US Capitol. Each elected US president's term starts at noon ET that day, according to the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Coverage started as early as 7 a.m. ET with some outlets. Opening remarks took place at about 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT).

Here are some places to rewatch Biden and Harris' inauguration.

There will also be a televised virtual parade featuring performances from people throughout the country tonight.

Who spoke at the inaugural event?



Invocation: Rev. Leo O'Donovan

Rev. Leo O'Donovan Poetry reading: Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman Benediction: Rev. Silvester Beaman

Rev. Silvester Beaman Pledge of Allegiance: Andrea Hall

Andrea Hall National anthem: Lady Gaga

Why didn't Trump attend Biden's inauguration?



Trump tweeted on Jan. 8 that he wouldn't be in attendance. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th," he said. Trump's Twitter account has since been permanently banned, in the wake of the insurrection on Jan. 6, a move that Trump is widely agreed to have incited amid false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

That's "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on," Biden said Jan. 8. "It's a good thing, him not showing up."

Former presidents -- including the unseated president as well as presidents from previous terms -- traditionally attend the inauguration of the president-elect, but there have been exceptions. According to the White House Historical Association, John Adams didn't attend Thomas Jefferson's inauguration, and John Quincy Adams didn't attend the inauguration of successor Andrew Jackson.

What are Biden's top priorities now that he's president?



The president says one of his biggest priorities is working to tackle COVID-19. He has set a goal of 100 million vaccine jabs in the first 100 days of his administration. Biden and Harris have already announced the formation of a COVID-19 advisory board to help shape the upcoming administration's response to the pandemic. The board consists of 13 public health experts and will be led by co-chairs Dr. David Kessler, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former US surgeon general; and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a researcher at Yale University.

Biden set the framework for a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Jan. 14 that includes a third stimulus check for up to $1,400 per person. His proposal also calls for more federal unemployment benefits, raises the minimum wage to $15 per hour and extends eviction protections. Biden is also expected to sign a collection of executive orders right after taking office that could include rejoining the Paris climate change accord.

He also unveiled a plan that aims to ensure the US achieves a 100% clean-energy economy and net-zero emissions by 2050. During the presidential debates, he reiterated that promise in his climate plan.