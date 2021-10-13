As the Succession season 3 release date nears, 'there's blood in the water'

Get ready for more deliciously disloyal family feuding as Succession season 3 descends toward a helipad near you in less than a week. HBO's razor-sharp drama, which returns on Sunday, Oct. 17, once again pits members of the Roy dynasty against one another in their never-ending acid-tongued battle, but will new faces Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody help or hinder the family that loves to hate? Will Roman and Gerri get serious? And will Kendall treat us to another cringe-worthy rap? As we wait to find out, check out the latest trailer to see Logan go "full f***ing beast!"

Season 3 of Succession will see nervy heir Kendall Roy step up his battle against seemingly indestructible patriarch Logan Roy for control of the family-run media empire. Filming for the new series took place in New York and Italy in 2020 after delays and restrictions due to the pandemic so season 3 could meet an October release date on HBO and streaming service . Let the backstabbing commence!

Succession season 3 release date

Succession returns on Sunday Oct. 17. It'll air on HBO each Sunday, and you can expect to watch new episodes online via streaming service HBO Max.

Succession season 3 will premiere at this year's London Film Festival, which begins Oct. 6, so British fans can get a first glimpse of the dynastic discordance.

October is quite a month for HBO: Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm also return for new series in the same month.

Succession season 3 trailer

With exactly a month to go, HBO released the trailer that provided the first look at Skarsgard and Brody, not to mention a bunch of signature barbs. "This life is not for everyone," growls Logan. "It's a number on a piece of paper. It's a fight for a knife in the mud!"

In July, HBO dropped a first teaser trailer, giving a glimpse of where the Roy family is going next. The new season ramps up the conflict as Kendall busts out a next-level betrayal of his father. "He's our dad, but he was going to send me to jail." "That sounds, like, kind of dramatic, Tom..." "Are you part of this family or not?" "Woah, Nelly!"

Succession season 3 plot

Spoiler alert: At the end of season 2, Kendall revealed to the world that Logan knew about the multifarious wrongdoings at Waystar RoyCo. In the season 3 trailer, Logan lunges at his treacherous son as the battle between them heats up. Shiv is caught in between, while Tom and Cousin Greg engage in sparring of their own. Lines are drawn as the siblings both recruit each other and turn on each other in more twisted power games.

The stars of the show gave a few hints at this year's Television Critics Association press tour, with Brian Cox comparing the show to Eugene O'Neill's acclaimed play Long Day's Journey into Night, while Jeremy Strong quoted Carl Jung.

Succession season 3 cast

Brian Cox once again towers over the series as patriarch Logan Roy. His potential successors include his scheming offspring: Jeremy Strong returns as Kendall, with Sarah Snook as Shiv, Kieran Culkin as the mischievous Roman and Alan Ruck as the clueless Connor. Nicholas Braun, recently seen in Zola, plays comical cousin Greg and Matthew Macfadyen is Shiv's dimwitted husband Tom. Behind them all, Hiam Abbass plays Marcia, Logan's ever-watchful wife.

They'll be joined by Alexander Skarsgard of True Blood and Big Little Lies as a tech CEO, which sounds like a recipe for a face-off between new technology and the Waystar's old-school media monolith. Oscar-winner Adrien Brody from The Pianist and Peaky Blinders also wades into the boardroom battle as a billionaire investor.

There's no sign of previous recurring stars like Holly Hunter and Danny Huston, but there are several new faces. They include Sanaa Lathan from Love & Basketball, Family Guy and Nappily Ever After as a well-connected lawyer.

Tony award-nominated actor Linda Emond plays a White House aide, while singer Jihae plays a PR consultant. Hope Davis will play Sandi Furness, daughter of Logan Roy's perennial rival Sandy Furness. Ella Rumpf from 2016 horror movie Raw also stars, as does actor, director and podcaster Dasha Nekrasova.