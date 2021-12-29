Sarah Tew/CNET

Last year, I upgraded to Hulu Plus Live TV, and now I watch it more than any other service. The Live TV package also means catching episodes of The Office or Parks and Recreation, despite the shows moving to Peacock.

Even before upgrading, I was happy with how episodes of current shows were uploaded to Hulu quickly, giving folks the opportunity to stay caught up even after cutting the cord.

Read more: Best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters in 2021

If you've subscribed to either the basic ($6 per month) or premium ($12 per month) plans, you can watch it the next day. Or, you can upgrade to Hulu Plus Live TV for $65 per month, which acts as more of a cable replacement and lets you watch your shows in real time.

A downside to Hulu is that every season of a given show might not be available, so if you're looking to do some serious catching up, you might have to look elsewhere for past episodes. Hulu does have all seasons of some shows, like Bob's Burgers and Family Guy.

Other programs, like the BBC's Killing Eve, come out with an entire season at once. This is perfect for binging, but if you blow through them all, you're stuck in a "show hole" until the next season. Hulu Originals such as Shrill and The Handmaid's Tale sometimes release either an episode per week or an entire season at once.

While Hulu's catalog is extensive, it doesn't include everything. It can be frustrating to search for a movie or show, only to realize that you have to buy an add-on to watch it. Hulu subscribers can tack on HBO, Cinemax, Showtime or Starz for an extra fee.

Read our Hulu review.