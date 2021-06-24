Android apps on Windows 11? Yup, and we've got details

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft is bringing Android apps to its new app Store, the software giant announced during its Windows 11 launch event Thursday. A fast-tracked way to use Android apps on the Windows PC will be integrated into the new Windows 11 software once it's launched -- Microsoft hasn't revealed an official release date yet but said the new Windows 11 operating system will arrive this holiday season.

Currently, Android apps are available to use on Windows 10, but only with the Your Phone app that Microsoft rolled out last year. Windows 11 will also introduce a prettified version of desktop widgets to personalize your PC's look and feel. In addition, new Xbox gaming features will come to Windows 11.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft reveals Windows 11

We'll explain everything we know so far about Android apps on your future Windows 11 PC.

When can I start using Android apps on my PC?

Microsoft hasn't released an official date for when Windows 11 would be available to the general public, but we do know it'll be available this holiday season. Once it launches, Android apps are expected to be in the new Store via Amazon's Appstore. Here's how some Android apps can be used on Windows 10 right now.

Will I have to pay to update to Windows 11 to start using the Android apps?

Most likely not. Microsoft said Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs this holiday season. You can see if your PC is eligible by visiting Windows.com and downloading the . The free upgrade will be available into 2022.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET

Which apps will be available on Windows 11?

Microsoft will be bringing all the Android apps on Amazon's Appstore (currently nearly 500,000 of them) to its Store. This includes Disney Plus, TikTok, Netflix, Pinterest, Uber and more, but not every one of the Android apps on the Google Play Store (around 3.5 million).

Will I immediately be able to download the Android apps when I get Windows 11?

Yes, but there's a catch. If it's an Android app you're trying to download, you'll need to download the Amazon Appstore app and log in to your Amazon account to do so.

For more information, here's everything to know about Windows 11 features. Plus, see everything Microsoft announced during its virtual event.