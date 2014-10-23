An easier way to dial phone numbers on OS X 10.10 Yosemite

Jason Cipriani/CNET

With the release of OS X 10.10 Yosemite, placing a phone call (using your iPhone) from the comfort of you Mac became a reality.

When OS X Yosemite launched, we walked you through placing and receiving calls on the new desktop operating system. Another thing mentioned in that story was how cumbersome the process for dialing a number is -- being hidden in the FaceTime app and all.

As often happens when a new OS is releases, developers find a void to fill and such is the case with placing calls from your Mac. MacStories pointed out last week, Continuity Keyboard brings an old-fashioned dialer to your desktop.

The app is currently available for download in beta form from a dedicated Continuity Keypad website. It comes with a dialer and a Today widget, both of which offer the ability to dial a number without needing to launch FaceTime.

If you run into an error message when trying to launch the app for the first time, right-click on it and select Open.

The app will eventually make its way to the Mac App Store for $0.99.