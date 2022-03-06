AEW

It's Sunday, and you know what that means. AEW Revolution is All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view event of 2022, and the card is stacked. There are several big matches planned, beginning with the headlining AEW Championship bout between "Hangman" Adam Page and Adam Cole. Even though the world title is at stake, there are a few other matches that may end up even more memorable.

First, there's the Dog Collar match between CM Punk and MJF. Both have done incredible work building the matchup with promos, plus their stellar match on Dynamite a few weeks back, and the conclusion is sure to be bloody. Then there's Bryan Danielson versus Jon Moxley, an almost guaranteed instant classic. Eddie Kingston, who was arguably in the best match of AEW's last PPV, takes on Chris Jericho in a bout that looks to be the first part of a long feud between the two.

And that says nothing of the contest for the Tag Team Championship, the Face of the Revolution Ladder match or Britt Baker's bout with Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship.

AEW Revolution is a big show. Hopefully, it ends on a better note than last year's show.

AEW Revolution's full card

Following Saturday's Rampage, Christian Cage has been added to the Face of the Revolution. Additionally, a six-man tag pitting Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews against Pac, Pentagón and Erick Redbeard has been added to the preshow.

AEW Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole.

Dog Collar match: CM Punk vs. MJF.

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley.

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston.

AEW Women's Championship: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa.

Three-way Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon.

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti.

Tornado Tag: Adrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy vs. Darby Allin, Samy Guevara and Sting.

Face of the Revolution Ladder match: Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Wardlow vs. Christian Cage.

Preshow match: House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Preshow match: Hook vs. QT Marshall.

Preshow match: Kris Statlander vs. Lelya Hirsch.

How to watch, start times

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Saturday, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, AEW Revolution's main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. GMT (midnight Sunday preshow). Down Under, the show begins at midday AEDT (11 a.m. preshow).

AEW Revolution is available via PPV at $50, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through Bleacker Report. You can watch through the app or the website. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through , where it costs $20 (£14, AU$25).