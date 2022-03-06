AEW Revolution 2022: Results, Live Updates and Match Ratings

Who's going to walk out of AEW Revolution 2022 as All Elite Wrestling's world champion? It's either going to be the defending champion "Hangman" Adam Page, or his challenger Adam Cole. Typically, the world title match is the biggest on any wrestling pay-per-view -- but at Revolution it's one of many big-time bouts to look forward to.

Perhaps the confrontation with the most buzz going into Revolution is the Dog Collar match between CM Punk and MJF. It's been expertly built up for months, most recently with MJF bloodying Punk up badly on AEW Dynamite. MJF already holds a pinfall victory over Punk -- Punk's first and only loss in AEW -- so it'll be interesting to see if they even up, or if MJF wins and ascends to the next level of stardom.

Outside of that, there's also Jon Moxley versus Bryan Danielson, which has the chance to be an instant classic, and Eddie Kingston versus Chris Jericho. A six-man ladder match for a shot at the TNT Title is sure to be wild, as is the triple threat tag match for Jurassic Express' Tag Team Championships. Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Thunder Rosa, a reprise from their much talked about Lights Out match from a year ago.

There's a lot going on at AEW Revolution. We'll be updating this article from when the main show starts, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with results and analysis.