6 display settings you should be using in Windows 10

Windows 10 Creators Update added two display settings that make sitting in front of your laptop or PC a more pleasant experience. I'll cover these two new display settings along with some old standbys so you can get Windows 10 ($92.99 at Amazon.com) looking its best.

1. Use the night light at night

Staring at an unnaturally blue screen at night can shift your body's natural clock and make it difficult to get a good night's sleep. Your phone likely has a way to switch to warmer colors at night, and now Windows does, too. Creators Update added a setting to lower the blue light of your PC. Head to Settings > System > Display (or just right-click on your desktop and choose Display settings) and click Night light settings. You can use a slider to choose how warm you want your display's color temperature to get a night and schedule night-light mode to come on at sunset or manually set hours. You'll also find a new Night light button in the Action Center to toggle the setting on and off.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

2. Fix old apps with high DPI scaling

It's a bummer to upgrade to a 4K display only to find that some of your apps look blurry, because the developer has yet to update them to run on a screen with so many pixels. Creators Update adds a way for you to override DPI settings so individual apps can scale properly (read: crisply) on high-resolution displays. For apps that look less than crisp on a high-resolution display, right-click on the app and choose Properties. Click on the Compatibility tab and check the box for Override high DPI scaling behavior and then choose System (Enhanced) from the pull-down menu.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

3. Scale the size of text, icons and apps

If you are having trouble reading text, recognizing icons and navigating apps because your high-resolution display makes everything look so tiny, then you need to check out Windows 10's scaling options. On the Display settings back is an option for Scale and layout. Windows will recommend a percentage but you can play around with the offerings to find the right balance between legibility and screen real estate.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

4. Use your display's native resolution

You should make every effort to use your display's native resolution, which Windows calls the recommended resolution. It's the highest resolution offered. If you select a lower resolution, then your screen image will look blurry. At its native resolution, each pixel on your LCD display is directly mapped to a pixel in the image sent by your PC's graphics produce a sharp image. When those pixels don't line up, things get blurry. Try to adjust the size of text and icons and so on by using the scaling option in tip 3 before you lower your screen resolution from the recommended setting.

5. Do a little color calibration

Windows has a built-in color calibration tool that's hiding out in the Control Panel. Just search for color calibration and select Calibrate color display. You'll be stepped through a number of display tests to adjust gamma, brightness, contrast and color balance. The tool helpfully shows you examples prior to each test image so you know what to look for to get the best results.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

6. Tune up your text

At the completion of the color calibration tool is an option to start ClearType Tuner. It's like going to the eye doctor and doing those better-or-worse tests to see if you need glasses or a stronger prescription. The tool shows you five examples of text, and you pick the one that looks best so the text on your display look as sharp and as easy to read as can be.