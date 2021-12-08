The Bouqs holiday deals: Get more bloom for your buck on flower arrangements

The Bouqs/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The holiday season is upon us, and while some of us didn't shop early, there's no need to panic about what to buy for your friends and family this year. Loads of retailers are offering special holiday deals, and there's still time to get your orders in and receive your items before Christmas. Thoughtful gifts come in many forms, but in the era of Marie Kondo, a lot of us are rethinking our buying habits and giving gifts that won't turn into clutter, like gourmet meat and cheese or fruit baskets or coffee subscriptions. In a similar vein, or a single flower arrangement can be wonderful gifts.

Who doesn't love fresh flowers? The sight of a beautiful bouquet or the scent of a dozen bulbs in bloom can brighten any home. Whether you're gifting a bouquet to someone you love or using the opportunity to decorate your place, The Bouqs is , meaning you get more bloom for your buck. That's right, from now through Dec. 10 you can get twice the flowers for free. Simply follow the link below, choose from a selection of bouquets and select the deluxe size, then use code 2XBLOOMS at checkout.