SodaStream Makes Sparkling Water That Will Melt Your Face (in a Good Way)

My wife, god bless her soul, hasn't been the best at buying gifts. Specifically she hasn't been the best at buying me gifts. For the past 20 years, I've been getting clothes that don't fit, shoes that are two sizes too small and -- on two separate occasions -- a nose hair trimmer. You think she's trying to tell me something? Nah, me neither.

Anyway, the one time she absolutely nailed the brief was my precious, much-loved and oft-used SodaStream sparkling water maker.

Why it's a great gift: There are multiple SodaStream machines, depending on how much cash you want to spend. My wife bought me the SodaStream Power for Father's Day, so I had no say in the matter, but I will say that I love it with a passion I rarely bestow upon other, more boring, household devices. It's worth mentioning that the SodaStream Power isn't available in the US, but don't let that stop you from checking out other SodaStream models. They all do pretty much the same thing.

A SodaStream's primary function is to transform regular tap water into sparkling water. I love sparkling water, therefore I love my SodaStream. Many people buy a SodaStream because they think it'll save them money buying bottles of sparkling water at the grocery store. I'm not convinced that's the case. I am, however, dead certain that a SodaStream is way more convenient. Having a machine like this at home guarantees that fizzy water is just a button press away.

In the case of the SodaStream Power, fizzy water is one of three button presses away. The SodaStream Power lets you choose exactly how bubbly your water is via three buttons. Enjoy the subtle dance of sparkling bubbles on the tongue? Choose the first button. Want to have your face blown off by the fizziest water ever consumed by man or beast? Choose the forbidden third button.

Me? I'm a third button guy.

If you're looking for a feel-good reason to pick one of these up, think of the plastic. Since getting my SodaStream Power, my consumption of single-use plastic bottles has plummeted tremendously. No more picking up cheap liter bottles of soda water at the supermarket.

And also, given the post-pandemic, remote-work revolution, having a SodaStream machine makes sparkling water way more accessible. In olden times I'd have to go to the nearest convenience store in the city. Now I simply walk to my kitchen. Way better.

It's also just a fun and tactile device to use on a day-to-day basis. It makes a cool noise when you press it. This is important to me. I am not ashamed.

What you'll pay: The SodaStream Art starts at $150 for the basic package, which includes a sparkling water maker, a CO2 cylinder and 1-liter reusable bottle. If you pay an extra $50 for the bundle, you'll get the water-maker, two CO2 cylinders, two reusable bottles and two bottles of flavored Bubly drops.

