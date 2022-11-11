Make Any Outing a Party With This Stylish Bluetooth Speaker

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Whether you're out on a hike, hosting a party or just listening to a podcast while doing the dishes, having a reliable Bluetooth speaker makes life easier. That's why I'm obsessed with my JBL Flip 5.

Why it's a great gift: In my experience, tech products can be really tricky to buy for others; you never know what someone already owns or needs. But it's hard to go wrong with a Bluetooth speaker -- and JBL always comes first to mind when I'm buying anything audio.

The JBL Flip 5 has a battery life of up to 12 hours, great sound quality and comes in a bunch of fun colors. The interface is straightforward, so you don't have to worry about it being too complicated to use. The design makes it easy to see how much charge my speaker has left, and it comes with an attached cord so I can hang the Flip 5 easily.

JBL Flip 5 is fully waterproof, which makes it a great option for anyone using it poolside or at a beach party -- though I enjoy using it daily in my shower so I can sing show tunes while I wash my hair. And if you have more than one JBL speaker, you can use Party Mode, which lets you link up your compatible JBL speakers.

What you'll pay: The JBL Flip 5 retails for $130, but it's currently on sale for $100. This model comes in 11 different colors, or you can use JBL's Design Your Own feature for a customized gift.

