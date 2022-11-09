Give the Gift of Warmth With This Cozy Tabletop Fire Pit

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

If you're looking for an effortless way to bring the joys of camping right to your backyard, you should check out the Solo Stove Mesa. This affordable, stylish tabletop fire pit will really warm up your holidays.

Why it's a great gift: Do your kids obsessively ask you to make them s'mores because they had them one time when you went camping? The Solo Stove Mesa has you covered. There's nothing I love more at the end of the day than to cuddle up with my son and roast a marshmallow over an open flame.

The Solo Stove Mesa makes it look easy; I can't confidently build a campfire, but I can definitely set up my Mesa in no time. This tabletop fire pit gives you dual fuel options, so you can use pellets or traditional firewood. The 360-degree airflow design means you'll have a smoke-free experience (a huge plus for my family).

The Mesa is super lightweight, coming in at just 1.4 pounds, making it extremely portable and travel-friendly -- a real bonus for a mom like me who's already lugging around too much stuff. There are six chic color options to choose from, so you're sure to find just the right look for your friends or loved ones. (Read our Solo Stove Mesa review.)

What you'll pay: The list price for the Solo Stove Mesa is $120, but it's currently on sale for $80. If space isn't an issue, that also make great gifts.

