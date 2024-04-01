Preorder and Save on Samsung's Musical Photo Frame

Smart displays have become more popular and there are so many different variations on the market. Samsung is soon dropping what it calls Music Frame. It is essentially a picture frame with a smart speaker inside of it. Music Frame will be available for purchase on April 12. However, if you preorder this frame on Best Buy, you can score a $100 Best Buy gift card.

Samsung's Music Frame can jazz up your pictures by adding music with its speaker. The frame is able to fit an 8x10" picture. It has a built in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant feature as well, allowing you to control the speaker with your voice. It uses a bluetooth connection and can connect to your Samsung TVs and soundbars. It supports a Dolby Atmos giving you great sound quality. This frame is also is wall mountable, so you can easily hang this frame up instead of only being able to place it on a surface.

