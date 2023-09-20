Amazon Introduces New Echo Show 8 With Adaptive Home Screen

At its fall product event on Wednesday, Amazon introduced a new Echo Show 8, the company's 8-inch smart display. The third-generation model gets a slight redesign along with a promise that Alexa will be more conversational and respond 40% faster than the previous, second-gen version to your commands and questions.

The new adaptive home screen can sense how far away you are from it and adapt how it displays content on the screen accordingly. You'll see more detailed information when you're closer to the device and more glanceable information when you are farther away from it. And with spatial audio, the new Echo Show 8 is designed to tune its speakers to your room's size and conditions for better sound just as Sonos' latest speakers can.

The Echo Show 8 costs $150 and will be available for preorder today and start shipping in October.

Amazon also announced the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition that will make photos and videos the primary content on the home screen. It costs $160 and includes an extra 25GB of storage and a free six months of Amazon's new Photos Plus service that lets you share photos with your friends and family that also have an Echo Show or Fire TV. After the first six months, a Photos Plus subscription will cost $1.99 a month.