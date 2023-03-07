Sonos Reveals Era 100 and Era 300 Speakers with Bluetooth and Spatial Audio

Sonos has unveiled its newest range of wireless speakers, named Era, which includes a replacement for the Sonos One and a spatial audio tabletop model.

The two speakers -- the Sonos Era 100 ($249) and the Sonos Era 300 $449 -- now include Bluetooth as well as Sonos' proprietary multiroom system.

The Sonos Era 100 replaces the ever-popular Sonos One in the company's lineup, with the main improvements being stereo sound and a new touch control bar. The Era 100 also offers auxiliary-in support for the first time at this level with the optional $20 Sonos Line-In Adapter.

Next up: The spiritual successor to the old Sonos Play:3, the Sonos Era 300 is a completely redesigned speaker that now includes Dolby Atmos support. The 300 is a much larger speaker than the 100 and includes dedicated stereo drivers as well as height speakers. The 300 now also includes a built-in calibration routine called Quick Tune -- which uses the onboard "smart" microphones -- in addition to the existing iOS Trueplay system.

The two smart speakers will include Amazon Alexa and Sonos Voice support at launch while Google Assistant will be coming later.

Both Era speakers can be used as a stereo pair or as rears in a Sonos home cinema setup, and the Sonos Era 300 will enable rear height capabilities as well for a full 5.2.4 arrangement (if you add two matching subs).

Given the increased availability of spatial music there are still only a handful of tabletop Atmos speakers, including the $249 Amazon Echo Studio and $300 Apple HomePod. Meanwhile there are a number of Atmos soundbars with models from Vizio, Bose and Sonos.

I heard the speakers at a Sonos event in downtown Manhattan and found that the Sonos Era 100 offered surprisingly full bass for a small speaker. As it was a small -- and packed -- room it was hard to hear any stereo effects though. But there were no such issues with the Era 300 with a broad, expansive sound reminiscent of the Sonos Beam.

The Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 will be available starting March 28. Look out for reviews on CNET for both speakers later this month!