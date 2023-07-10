Prime Day Has My Favorite Bug Zapper Discounted by $50

I know, I know. Bug zappers aren't the most glamorous technology to write about. It's not exactly a 4K TV for $230, but this Prime Day the Dynatrap half-acre bug zapper is only $93, saving you $51 off its baseline price.

Since moving to Virginia from the desert of California, I've had to deal with mosquitoes on a scale hereto unknown. Seriously, they are everywhere. The Dynatrap fits in really nicely with its hammered bronze-looking aesthetic and has managed to kill entire generations of bugs in my backyard.

I've tried to keep it as far as I can away from our sitting areas, the box recommends 20 to 40 feet away but that's hard to do when it needs power. Even from where it's placed, the Dynatrap works exactly as you would hope. While some of the big moths and fireflies escape its clutches, those pesky biting bugs don't. I've not been bitten while sitting outside since I bought this.

Right now there is a $51 saving, so it's well worth buying one this Prime Day.