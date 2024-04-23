You Can Now Get Unlimited Whole Foods' Deliveries for $10 a Month

Amazon's unlimited grocery delivery service for Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods is expanding to more than 3,500 cities today. The new subscription model will cost $10 a month for Prime members (on top of the existing Prime membership fee) and $5 for those with a registered SNAP/EBT card. The program includes free unlimited grocery deliveries on orders over $35 from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods and a select number of specialty retailers including Cardenas Markets, Rite Aid, Pet Food Express and Mission Wine & Spirits.

Amazon has been testing the service in three pilot markets since December 2023. As of today, the retailer has expanded the unlimited free delivery program to more than 3,500 cities and towns across the US and is offering a 30-day free trial to let prospective customers test it out before they commit.

In addition to unlimited free grocery deliveries, Amazon's subscription includes 1-hour delivery windows at no extra cost and unlimited 30-minute pickup on all orders (no minimum spend). You'll also gain priority access to recurring reservations.

For Prime members who don't sign up for the program, Amazon Fresh orders will still cost $10 for all deliveries under $50 and $7 for orders between $50 to $100. All deliveries over $100 are still free. Whole Foods will continue to charge a flat fee of $10 for all orders for those who don't subscribe, with additional charges for 1-hour deliveries.

So is Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods grocery delivery worth it? We tested several grocery delivery services to find out. To go deeper, find out how much meal kits cost versus buying all the groceries yourself and where to find the cheapest groceries online.