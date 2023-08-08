Amazon Fresh Grocery Delivery Is Now Available to Non-Prime Members. What to Know

You can now get Amazon Fresh groceries delivered to you if you don't have a Prime membership. However, this option is only available in select cities for now -- we'll tell you which ones below. Amazon Fresh, an online and physical grocery store, offers two-hour delivery windows for all orders, even if you're not a Prime subscriber.

"We're always looking for more ways to make grocery shopping easy, fast, and affordable for all of our customers," Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh, said in a statement.

Here's where Amazon Fresh is available for those without a Prime membership and how much it costs. Interested in becoming a Prime member? Here's how to sign up and some of the best perks that come with a Prime membership.

Where is Amazon Fresh delivery available for non-Prime members?

Here's where you can get delivery even if you're not a Prime member.

Austin, Texas

Boston

Charlotte, North Carolina

Dallas-Fort Worth

Denver

Nashville, Tennessee

Phoenix

Portland, Oregon

Richmond, Virginia

Sacramento, California

San Diego

San Francisco

Orders can be placed on the Amazon Fresh website, which offers produce, frozen foods, meats, alcoholic beverages and household goods like paper towels.

There are also dozens of brick-and-mortar Amazon Fresh grocery stores across the US.

How much does Amazon Fresh delivery cost?

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, here's a breakdown of delivery service fees.

Free pick-up in select metro areas.

$8 for orders over $100.

$11 for orders of $50 to $100.

$14 for orders under $50.

Here's what it costs if you're a Prime member.

Free grocery delivery on orders of more than $150.

$4 for orders of $100 to $150.

$7 for orders of $50 to $100.

$10 for orders under $50.

