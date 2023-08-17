Why You Should Buy a Cordless Vacuum Cleaner in 2023: 6 Obvious Reasons

There's tons of vacuum brands on the market today. And there's even more styles, models and types of vacuum cleaners, ranging from robot vacuums to traditional models. This conjures up the question -- how do I pick the right one?

Well, I'm here to say you should consider purchasing a cordless vacuum.

Cordless vacuum cleaners have become popular over the years, thanks to their convenience. They're lighter, smaller, easier to use than traditional upright vacuums and best of all, you won't have to stop vacuuming every few minutes or so to unplug the cord and plug it in again to a closer outlet. Gone are the days of getting tangled around a long cord.

Here's five reasons why you should consider buying a cordless vacuum cleaner for your next machine. For more vacuum tips, explore the proper way to vacuum your floors.

1. Cordless convenience

This is obvious, but the best thing about a cordless vacuum is the lack of cord constantly making your vacuuming routine more difficult. I can't emphasize enough how much more convenient it is to vacuum without a power cord: there's no accidentally unplugging the socket or no worry about getting caught up on chair and table legs or knocking over fragile items.

You're free to go where you want around the room without stopping or dodging obstacles.

Plus, many of the cordless vacuums on the market today have long-lasting battery packs. And many newer models offer removable battery packs, so you can quickly exchange a spent battery for a fresh one if necessary. A few vacuum models -- like the Samsung and LG -- even come with charging stations that can charge two batteries simultaneously.

Cordless vacuums are ultraslim and discreet for easy storage. Brian Bennett/CNET

2. Enjoy the lightness of cordless vacuums

Before I upgraded to a cordless vacuum, my least favorite thing about my vacuum cleaner was just how dang heavy it was. I felt like I was lugging around a bag of bricks, making vacuuming feel more like a workout than a necessary chore.

Many traditional upright vacuums can easily weigh more than 15 pounds, and in some cases as much as 22 pounds. Let's compare that to Dyson's cordless stick vac, the V15 Detect, which weighs in at 6.8 pounds or the Tineco A11 Hero, which weighs even less at 5.5 pounds. These lighter machines translate to less strain while you vacuum.

3. Small and easy to store

Due to their compact size and wand-like appearance, cordless vacuums are often referred to as stick vacs; "stick" meaning that it's small and easy to manage. The ultraslim design style also makes them easier to store than traditional upright vacuums.

My coat closet is aptly nicknamed "the vacuum home" because my previous vacuum took up most of the closet space. Now I can store a cooler, other cleaning supplies and my tennis rackets in the closet, too, thanks to the cordless vacuum only taking up a quarter of the space. Cordless vacuums' discreet size makes storage so much simpler -- especially in smaller homes or apartments.

4. Empty the dustbin with ease

Cordless vacuum models typically have dustbins that are designed for easy emptying. Current Dyson models and the Tineco A11 Hero eject their dustbins' contents directly into the trash.

Top-of-the-line Samsung and LG stick vacs go one step further, incorporating charging docks that also automatically empty the dustbins.

Cordless vacuums come with numerous attachments for tackling specific tasks and floor types. Tineco

5. Cordless vacuums are versatile and adjustable

Many cordless vacuums come with modular, swappable attachments, so you can configure the machine to be smaller or adjusted for specific vacuuming needs like reaching high places or the tops of baseboards.

You can remove the long wands, then reattach the cleaning heads to transform a cordless vacuum into a highly maneuverable handheld vacuum that's perfect for cleaning stairs or getting into corners or other small spaces. You can switch in a crevasse tool to create a couch or car vac. You can swap the wand back in, then connect a dusting head to make it a long-range duster.

Really, you can adjust your cordless vacuum to be efficient and well-suited for any space or task.

6. Potential bonus: Cordless vacs can be more energy-efficient

Yes, cordless vacuums can save you energy. And I don't just mean saving you the energy of physical exertion when vacuuming. I mean it uses less energy and electricity from your home than a corded model. That's because cordless vacuums are only drawing energy from the home when charging -- not when actually running.

The trade off is that cordless vacuums need to be consistently recharged, with batteries lasting about 40 minutes and then taking anywhere from two to 16 hours to charge fully depending on battery capacity. If you have a larger home or thicker carpets that could take longer than an hour or so to vacuum, the energy savings may not be worth it.

