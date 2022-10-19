Lululemon's Wunder Puff Jacket Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Brought to you by Lululemon: This content is sponsored by Lululemon, and the company provided a sample for evaluation.

As the holiday season gets into full swing, it's time to dust off your winter wardrobe. When the temperatures drop, you'll want to make sure you -- or your friends and family members -- feel cozy when you're out and about this winter. What better way to do that than with Lululemon's Wunder Puff jacket?

Why it's a great gift: This puffer jacket packs both style and substance. With a relaxed fit that sits on top of your favorite sweater, you'll have plenty of space, which makes it easy to stay cozy. And no matter the temperature, you should have no trouble staying warm. There are multiple layers of 600-fill-power goose down, helping make the jacket windproof.

A puffer jacket is also great for travelers. Whether you're putting it in the overhead bin or tucking it into your suitcase, the jacket folds on itself to make room for everything else. And with plenty of hidden pockets, keeping all of your essentials safe and protected couldn't be easier.

Available in various colors in both men's and women's styles, there's a Wunder Puff jacket for everyone in your life.

What it costs: Lululemon's Wunder Puff jacket is designed to last you through many winters. It costs $248 in men's sizes XM to XXL and starts at $248 in women's sizes 0 to 14.