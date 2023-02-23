Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Over Fire and Burn Hazards

Prominent air fryer brand Cosori is recalling some models due to fire and burn hazards. On Thursday, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission posted a recall notice regarding around 2 million Cosori air fryers across the US, Canada and Mexico and said people should immediately stop using the affected models.

CPSC

The CPSC's notice said 205 reports had been received of the air fryers "catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. These include 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage."

Included are different variations of the CP158, CP137, CS158 and P581 models, which were available for purchase at Best Buy, Home Depot and Target stores, and at Amazon.com and a number of other e-commerce sites. A full list of models and retailers is available on the CPSC recall page. The commission said the model number is shown on the bottom label of each unit.

Cosori said it's cooperating with the commission for this voluntary recall and will replace the models listed. Owners are advised to get in touch with Cosori, with contact details listed on the brand's page.