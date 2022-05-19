Samsung Wants to Wallpaper Your Next Fridge With Custom Art and Photos

Samsung's Bespoke line of refrigerators already come in a variety of eye-catching color combinations, complete with matching microwaves, dishwashers and other appliances. Now for 2022, the Korean conglomerate is taking the idea to the next level and inviting customers to use whatever artwork or photos they like to design their own, custom statement appliance.

Priced at $250 per door (that's on top of what the fridge itself costs), the new MyBespoke refrigerator doors are expected to arrive later this year as an customization option for new Bespoke sales. Customers can opt for a custom design on either of the refrigerator's two French doors or on both of them, with their choice of Bespoke color tones for the freezer drawers below. Bespoke customers itching for an even artsier appliance than the one they've already got can swap their fridge doors out for new ones, too.

Samsung

"MyBespoke brings a new level of customization to our Bespoke appliance line, inspiring a completely new way to express your creativity," said Shane Higby, Samsung Electronics America's Head of Home Appliance Business. "Whether it's a favorite personal photo or a bold print you designed, the possibilities are endless because it's your one-of-a-kind Bespoke fridge."

Well, near-endless, anyway. Samsung says that it plans to monitor incoming designs for copywrited and explicit images. Gotta keep that kitchen clean.

A Samsung spokesperson also tells CNET that the brand is projecting that the majority of growth within its home appliances line will come from Bespoke sales, so it doesn't seem like this focus on kitchen aesthetics is going anywhere anytime soon. For now, anyone interested in these fancy fridges can sign up here for more information once they become available.