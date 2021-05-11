Samsung brings even more color to its kitchen and home appliances

Enlarge Image Samsung

Samsung is doubling down on colorful home appliances this year, extending the snazzy design of its Bespoke refrigerators to more kitchen products. Specifically, expect to see new versions of Samsung's Front Control Slide-In Range, plus its companion over-the-range microwave and Linear Wash Dishwasher.

Like the Bespoke fridges, unveiled first for Europe in 2019 then for the US at CES 2021, these large appliances will sport finishes in numerous splashy colors. Most notable among them are options such as rose pink glass, sky blue glass and navy glass.

Keep in mind that the exteriors for these products won't be modular like Bespoke fridge panels. That means they'll come as is, and owners won't be able to swap in new panels down the road.

That said, Samsung also announced a partnership with Philadelphia artist Andy Rementer. Together they've created a specially designed set of Bespoke refrigerator door panels. You can find this design alongside all the other modular panel options at the company's Bespoke Design Studio.

Samsung has also added dashes of color to a few other products in its appliance lineup. For example, the company brought a deep green hue to its Bespoke Cube Air Purifier, and Samsung's line of Jet cordless vacuum cleaners are set to get the Bespoke color treatment too.

Samsung hasn't shared when it expects any of the colorful new appliances to hit retail just yet, but expect to see them up for sale by the end of the year. We'll update this post when we learn more.