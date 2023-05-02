Remove Stubborn Pet Hair From Your Car With This Household Staple

I admittedly treat my 7-year-old retriever mix like a little prince. I can't help it. He's unreasonably cute, and I want to spoil him, considering I don't know how well he was taken care of before I adopted him a few months ago. As a treat, I often take him with me when I work from dog-friendly coffee shops or when I go hiking on a nearby nature trail. That means long dog hair woven in and out of the fibers of my vehicle's carpet after every car ride.

I try vacuuming and using lint rollers, but that doesn't always do the trick. Luckily, there's a better and easier hack to remove stubborn pet hair from your car.

All you'll need is a simple bathroom item you probably already own: a pumice stone.

Simply rub the pumice stone along the carpet in your car. It'll catch the dog or cat fur and gather it into a ball, so you can easily throw it away. The best part? You won't need to de-hair the pumice stone since hair releases from it as you clean. It's really that simple.

Just a few swipes can clean up a ton of dog and car hair. Alina Bradford/CNET

