This $90 portable ice maker could change the trajectory of your summer (save $36)

Ice, ice, baby.

"Can someone run out and grab some more ice?" is something you've probably said (sheepishly) before, but is something you'll never have to say again when you score a portable ice maker such as this Insignia portable ice maker. It happens to be on sale at Best Buy for just $90 -- down $36 from the normal price -- during a quickie dads and grads sale. 

The ice maker makes two different sizes of pellet ice, churns out as much as 26 pounds of it in a day and holds as much as 1.5 pounds of frozen water goodness at any given time. It's a Best Buy-only brand so we can't compare notes but the reviews we did sport though were solid. If you're a serial host or just like having lots of extra ice on hand for any reason, this is about as low as you'll see an ice maker drop.

Happy almost summer, ya'll!