How to Properly Care for Your Robot Vacuum

A good robot vacuum is an incredible machine. It can self-navigate your home or apartment dodging cords, furniture and pets to clean over and under your stuff. Some models even self-empty the dirt bins chamber once they're done vacuuming. And what have you done throughout this process to help your robot vacuum run efficiently? Absolutely nothing.

Many people are drawn to a robot vacuum over cordless vacuums or traditional stand-up models because they assume it's completely autonomous, assuming that it self-charges and goes off on its own odyssey to annihilate any dust or dander that dares occupy your home. That's it, right? Erm, well, not exactly.

Robot vacuums are certainly a convenient, hands-free solution that gives you time back to do the things you love and they can fit into any lifestyle, budget and home size. But they aren't entirely self-sufficient, sorry.

You'll need to do some extra maintenance if you want your robot vacuum to work properly and pick up as much dirt as possible instead of merely pushing it around. Specifically, you'll want to focus on the upkeep of the wheels, main brush and side brushes of the robot vacuum. I connected with Ryan Stocking, Roomba product manager at iRobot, via email to get some expert-approved tips for caring for your trusty robot vac. For more vacuum cleaning tips, check out these five ways to help you robot vacuum even better. There's also our guide to help you choose between buying a robot or cordless vacuum.

Why do you need to clean your robot vacuum?

Isn't the whole point of a vacuum that it does the cleaning? While it may be frustrating to have to clean your cleaning tool, regular maintenance has serious benefits -- principally increasing the longevity of your device's efficiency. We all know the feeling of firing up a once-great vacuum only to find it's a shell of its former self. But there's ways to mitigate that.

The lifespan of a robot vacuum varies depending on frequency of use, floor conditions and, importantly, user maintenance. With proper care and cleaning, your robot vacuum can last a long time, according to Stocking.

Vacuum cleaners last about eight years, according to a Consumer Reports survey, but the lifespan can vary to 10 or more years based on how often you use your vacuum and how regularly you maintain it. If you're unsure of when to replace your vacuum, follow our guide for warning signs to know if it's time to buy or upgrade to a new one.

How to clean your robot vacuum

If you're unsure of where to start cleaning your robot vac, it's recommended that you reference the maintenance guide provided by the manufacturer since your specific robot vacuum model may require specific care. There is, however, a fairly uniform cleaning routine needed no matter the brand or style

"Generally, maintenance includes cleaning or replacing air filters, inspecting and cleaning the brushes and rollers, and occasionally wiping down sensors located on the bottom of the robot, such as the cliff detect sensors and charging contacts," Stocking stated. "Modern, Wi-Fi connected robot vacuums can also provide maintenance tips and reminders via the companion app, even offering health status updates on various components, such as filters and roller brushes."

Every so often, you'll need to deep clean your robot vacuum's brushes. Tyler Lizenby/CNET

How often should you clean out your robot vacuum?

Your robot vac likely came with a guide on the recommended frequency of cleaning procedures, so be sure to reference that first, but the timelines are usually straightforward and consistent from model to model.

The frequency for robot vacuum maintenance procedures ranges:

Daily: Emptying the bin, checking wheels for stuck debris.

Emptying the bin, checking wheels for stuck debris. Weekly: Cleaning brush rolls and wheels.

Cleaning brush rolls and wheels. Monthly: Charging contacts and cliff sensors; removing and deep cleaning the brushes.

Stocking said iRobot specifically provides illustrated guidance on how to perform common maintenance procedures, which are also available in the iRobot Home App. Other robot vac brands like Dreametech, Roborock and Eufy also provide extensive usual manuals that cover how best you should upkeep and maintain your device.

How to care for robot vacuum wheels

When robot vacuum wheels get grimy, caked with dirt or tangled with hair, they don't turn as well, and that means your little machine won't move as efficiently and could even scratch your floors.

To keep the wheels spinning, check for any threads or hairs wrapped around the axles at least once a week. If there's a buildup, you can use a utility knife or scissors to cut the debris free.

Next, check to see if there's anything stuck to the wheels themselves. If you have kids or pets, then you know there's no end to the sticky gunk that can potentially be run over and become caked to the bottom of a robot vacuum. If you find some, wipe the wheels down with a damp cloth. Clean wheels get better traction and prevent strain on the vacuum's motor, which will ultimately extend the life of your machine.

If dusty, take a cloth to clean the underside and wheels of your robot vacuum. Tyler Lizenby/CNET

How to clean a robot vacuum's main brush

All robot vacuums -- whether it's a Roomba, Shark, Botvac or another popular brand -- have at least one main brush that pulls dirt, lint and hair into the dust chamber. Like the wheels, the main brush can get entangled with hair, strings and other debris. After every use, check the main brush and cut away anything wrapped around it. Be careful not to cut the bristles as you work.

Once a month you should remove the main brush completely and hand wash it in warm water and mild dish soap. Give it a good rinse, then let it air dry fully before putting it back into the robot vacuum.

How to care for the robot vacuum side brush

The side brushes on a robot vacuum are smaller than the main brush and are tasked with pulling debris into the main brush's reach. These smaller brushes will need some extra care to keep working well, too.

After a while, you may notice that these brushes can become warped or even tangled. Luckily, you can straighten them back out without much effort.

Here's a little hack I've worked out over the years: Simply heat the plastic bristles for a few seconds with a hair dryer set on high. Once they're warm, coax the bristles back into position with your fingers. Hold them in position for a few seconds until they cool, which will set them back in place.

The bottom line

Whether you work from home, travel frequently, live alone or with a family and pets, robot vacuums are a convenient addition to your daily cleaning routine. They can make life so easy, but only if you're willing to put in a little work each week to keep them running the right way. Simply put, a few minutes of extra maintenance every week or so will keep your robot vacuum humming along for years to come so you can make the very most of your robot vac investment.

