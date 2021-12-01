Get your first month of BarkBox for only $18

Barkbox

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Every pet owner has a point in their life when they understand that indulging their dog is the ultimate reward for their companionship. We all want to provide the best snacks and toys for our dogs in order to make them happy. But figuring out what the best high-quality products are is not only time-consuming, but also costly. To take the guessing game out of that, .

After the first month, BarkBox will automatically renew at $35 a box until you cancel. Each BarkBox includes two toys and two treat bags that have been carefully selected for their quality and functionality. So whether your dog like thrashing about or snuggling, there's something to keep them active and comfortable. The snacks are also gluten-free, corn-free and soy-free. And you're also covered if you're looking for allergy-free snacks.

So stock up on exciting toys and yummy treats for your dog today.