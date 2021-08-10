Try a meal kit service for just $2 per serving right now

EveryPlate

If you've been toying with the idea of trying a meal kit or meal delivery service, this wildly cheap sign-up deal is too good to pass up. , which is already the most affordable meal kit service, will allow you to try its easy recipes risk-free for just . That's cheaper than if you bought all the ingredients at Trader Joe's or Costco, but not only is EveryPlate doing all the shopping for you, you'll also get pre-portioned ingredients for three tasty meals sent right to your door.

I've looked and this is the best meal kit deal I've seen, and there really isn't much of a catch as long as you remember to cancel after the promo ends. (Unless, of course, you love it and want to keep it rolling for the still-cheap price of $5 per serving.) The tasty deal makes a great gift for a budding chef, a busy home cook or enlist a little convenience during these busy summer days.

So is EveryPlate even any good? I'm glad you asked: I actually tested this budget-friendly player in the growing meal kit category, and you can read my full review here. Spoiler alert: I was really impressed, especially for the price. EveryPlate manages to keep prices low by filtering out some fluffy accommodations you get with other companies, like catering to special diets or using trendy ingredients, but every meal I made tasted great. With EveryPlate, expect lots of hearty comfort foods like meatloaf with hoisin glaze and wasabi mashed potatoes or southwest pork rice bowls with kiwi salsa and lime crema. Many of the meal kits make for excellent grilling and warm-weather eats, I might add, and most are kid- and family-friendly.

David Watsky/CNET

Does $2 per serving sound too cheap to be true? Well, it is and it isn't. You do have to order at least three meals per box, plus there's $10 for shipping. With all that, your first week grand total is still under $22 for three meals and six servings. This is also a sign-up offer so your meal kits will go up a smidge after that but you still get 20% off the next couple of boxes.

Most importantly, you can pause or cancel anytime, so if you've been curious about giving meal kits a try, I'd suggest taking advantage of this low-risk offer from EveryPlate while it's around.

