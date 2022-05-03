Meal Kits Actually Aren't That Expensive Compared to Grocery Stores

Making dinner using a meal kit is generally a bit easier than doing it from scratch. Meal kit services will send all the ingredients for any given recipe, usually premeasured and sometimes even prepped: as in chopped, minced or with certain dry ingredients already mixed together and ready to use. Convenient as they may be, most people consider meal kits to be a much more expensive alternative to buying groceries in a store. For certain services that's true but a crop of cheaper meal kit delivery services has significantly closed the gap. That's especially true considering the current inflation woes and rising cost of groceries.

So then, how much more expensive are meal kits versus buying the necessary groceries? I was wondering that very thing and with the cheapest meal kits clocking in at just $5 per serving, I had an inkling it would be pretty close. In calculating the grocery cost for two recipes from my favorite budget-friendly meal kit service, , it turns out just a measly buck or two separates the two mealtime approaches, and the perception of meal kits as pricey date-splurge may be more myth than reality in 2022.

Meal kit vs. grocery store EveryPlate (meals for 2) EveryPlate (meals for 4) Groceries bought at the store Cost per serving $7.39 $6.50 $5.26

So how did I get these numbers?

To calculate the cost of meal kits when compared to buying the groceries, I took two EveryPlate recipes and priced out the ingredients. To keep things consistent I used the cheapest results that populated on , a popular online grocery delivery service here in the Northeast.

Since spices are generally sold in 1- or 2-ounce bottles, I divided the cost by 20 since each bottle of spices contains roughly 20 servings. The same goes for ingredients like sour cream and soy sauce that are also sold in larger quantities. I divided the total cost by roughly how much you'd need to execute each recipe.

How much does a meal kit service like EveryPlate cost?

EveryPlate is one of the cheapest meal kit services, with clocking in at $5 a serving. For a meal plan for two people and three meals per week, it's slightly more at $5.89 a serving. I used the to compare with the cost of buying your own groceries. There's also a $9 flat shipping cost which I divided by the three meals. When it's all said and done, EveryPlate will cost you $7.39 a serving.

EveryPlate

How much meal kits would cost if you bought the groceries

Below is a breakdown of what two would cost if you bought the groceries yourself. These prices were calculated from in early April of 2022. I didn't include the delivery fees for a grocery service or the cost of gas required to get yourself to and from the store. It's also worth noting that the grocery prices listed below are significantly lower than what I find at my local markets in Brooklyn.

Smothered pork chops with home fries and carrots (2 servings)

Carrots (12 ounces): $1.50

Five Yukon gold potatoes: $1.50

One yellow onion: $0.90



Two scallions: $0.50



Two 5-ounce pork chops: $4.93



One packet of chicken stock concentrate: $0.60



Cayenne pepper: $0.20



Sour cream (2 ounces): $1.50



Total: $11.13

Cost per serving: $5.56

EveryPlate

Cherry meatballs with zucchini and garlic mashed potatoes (2 servings)

Five Yukon gold potatoes: $1.60

White bread (one slice): $0.50

One zucchini: $1.50

Ground beef (8 ounces): $3.50

Cherry jam (1 ounce): $0.85

Garlic powder: $0.10

Sour cream (2 ounces): $1.50

Soy sauce (1 ounce): $0.50

Total: $10.05

Cost per serving: $5.02

David Watsky/CNET

How much more is a meal kit than buying groceries?

When compared to the cost of buying all the necessary groceries at the store, EveryPlate clocks in at around $2 more per serving. If you were to pick one of the plans with servings for four, it would be more like $1 more. So, it's pretty much a wash.

At the end of the day, it's convenience you're paying a little extra for. But if you choose a budget-friendly service such as EveryPlate or Dinnerly, that little extra turns out to be barely anything at all.

What about the environmental cost, packaging and waste?

There's no doubt that meal kit services use more plastic than if you buy your own groceries. That said, the cheaper services have found ways to cut costs. In many cases, that means using less packaging.

Shelby Brown/CNET

EveryPlate, for instance, is one of the most eco-friendly services I've tried. The company puts all its produce and other ingredients in a single cardboard box, whereas others individually package each ingredient, creating more waste. Most of the packaging, including the cooler box and ice packs are curbside recyclable.

On the flip side, since meal kits generally give you exactly what you need for each meal and no more, you're less likely to have food waste. Who hasn't thrown out those last few ounces from a tub of sour cream or a couple of scallions you couldn't find a use for before they wilted away?

What about other meal kit services?

EveryPlate is the cheapest meal kit service, along with The most expensive outfits -- Sunbasket, Green Chef, Martha Stewart and Marley Spoon and Blue Apron -- cost closer to $10 or $13 a serving. The added cost is generally due to premium ingredients like grass-fed beef and organic produce. With those, you're going to find a bigger delta between the meal kit cost and what it would cost to make the meal at home. Services like HelloFresh and Home Chef fall somewhere in the middle with meal kits ranging from around $8 and $10 a serving.

