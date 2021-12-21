Omicron update Think you're 'fully vaccinated'? Elon Musk says he'll pay over $11 billion in taxes New EV tax credits in doubt YouTube TV, Disney reach new deal Spider-Man: No Way Home's historic opening weekend
Don't forget your pet: Chewy's Disney BOGO deal has toys and accessories from Star Wars, Marvel and more

Decorate with Disney and let your pets share in your favorite fandoms with Chewy's buy one, get one free sale.

In all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, did you remember to grab something special for your cat or dog? If you didn't have a chance to spoil your critter (or if you just want to shower your pet in even more affection), now is a great time to load up on toys and accessories at Chewy. Right now, if you buy one item from their Disney collection, you get another one free -- just enter code DSNY21 at checkout.

There are a lot of great options that run the gamut from all your favorite fandoms, including Mickey and friends, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and more. Dog and cat toys are abundant, but there are also some really neat beds, collars, dishes and clothing accessories for your furry friends, too. With well over 100 options to choose from, you should be able to find something to fit your pet's preferences. 