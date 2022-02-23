Alexa Can Help You Clean Your House. Here's How

Dale Smith/CNET

Wouldn't it be nice if your smart home devices could just do your house cleaning for you? Just imagine no more waking up early on the weekends to clean dishes, do the laundry and tidy up the kitchen because you simply pass those responsibilities off to your trusty Alexa device.

While technology hasn't advanced quite that far yet, your favorite voice assistant can help at least. Alexa's can help you schedule cleaning days, order cleaning supplies and generally make your tidying-up tasks much easier. Here's five ways you should use your Echo on your next cleaning day.

1. Use Alexa to make a cleaning schedule

If things seem to pile up because you forget to clean on a regular basis, Alexa has your back. Enable the Cleaning Buddy skill in the Alexa app. Then say, "Alexa, start Cleaning Buddy." You'll be guided through ways to add cleaning tasks and set them up on a schedule that works for you.

Don't know when you should schedule to clean certain items? Here's how often you should clean:

2. Use Alexa to order cleaning supplies

Can't go down your cleaning list because you're out of supplies? Nix the excuses and let Alexa order cleaning supplies from Amazon when you need them.

To set up voice purchasing, follow these steps:

Log into your Alexa app

Go to the menu and choose Settings.

Select Account Settings and click on Voice Purchasing

Toggle the voice purchasing option on Choose a four-digit code and type it into the space provided Select Save Changes

Go to View Payment Settings and enable One-Click payment

From now on, ordering supplies is as easy as a command. To order a something, say "Alexa, order (product brand name) from Amazon." Alexa will ask you for the four-digit code to confirm your purchase, so make sure you remember it.

3. Automate vacuuming with two robots

If you hate vacuuming, then try fully automating the process. There are plenty of robot vacuums on the market that can automatically keep your rooms clean for you. Here is our list of the best robot vacuums for 2022 to help you decide.

If just pushing a button to get your robot vacuum moving sounds like too much work, you can also connect units, such as Neato or Roomba, to Alexa. Then you can control it with simple voice commands. Just say, "Alexa, ask Neato to start cleaning," for example.

Some other Alexa commands for Roomba and Neato are:

"Alexa, ask Roomba to schedule cleaning"

"Alexa, ask Roomba to go home."

"Alexa, ask Roomba to stop cleaning."

"Alexa, ask Roomba where it is?"

"Alexa, ask Roomba when will my Roomba clean?"

"Alexa, ask Neato to start cleaning."

"Alexa, ask Neato to pause cleaning."

"Alexa, ask Neato to return to base."

"Alexa, ask Neato to tell me my robot's battery level. "

4. Do laundry the smart way with Alexa

Laundry seems like a never-ending process, but there are two ways Alexa can help.

First, you can use the voice-activated laundry service, Laundrapp, to do your dry cleaning and laundry automatically. Just say, "Alexa, ask Laundrapp to collect my clothes on Friday," to book a driver to pick up your dirty clothing. When your clothes are clean, the service delivers them back to your home. Laundrapp is only available in around 100 cities in the US, so be sure to check the website to see if yours is one of them.

If you'd rather save some money by doing the laundry yourself, Alexa can still give you a helping hand. Install the Good Housekeeping or Stains Be Gone skill to give you advice on how to remove tough stains from your clothing.

5. Learn how to clean with Alexa

If you feel like you just don't know how to clean properly, Alexa can teach you that too. All you have to do is enable the Clorox Clean skill to learn how to clean just about everything in your home.

Plus, the skill can give you tips on how to clean faster, so you don't spend your whole day on just a few tasks.

Want to learn more Alexa tricks? Here's how to create an Alexa chore chart and five ways to customize your Amazon Echo so you love it even more.