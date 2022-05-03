Celebrate Pet Week With 30% Off Toys, Treats, Beds and More at Petco

This week is National Pet Week, which is yet another excuse to spoil your furry friend. Petco is rolling out the savings all month long. Now through May 30, when you buy any two qualifying pet supplies, you'll automatically get 30% off your order. The offer is not exclusive to products of the same price, brand or even type of animal, so feel free to mix and match as well.

Whether you want to treat your pet to a fun new toy, a cushy bed or even a flashy new leash and collar, you can find everything you need for less at this sale. If your pup loves to go for a ride, you can pick up this . It straps right in to your car's back seat, collapses for easy storage and is just $53. Or give your cat a cozy hideaway with one of these . It's already on sale for 50% off, and right now you can pick it up for just $27, an extra $12 off. There's more than just dog and cat supplies discounted, too. If your fish tank is looking a little bland, you can spruce it up with one of these for just $6. There's plenty more at great prices, including supplies for birds, lizards, snakes, guinea pigs and even farm animals like horses and chickens.