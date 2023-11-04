Best Thanksgiving Meal Delivery for 2023

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

Hosting Thanksgiving is a stressful endeavor, even for the most prepared kitchen warriors among us. A Thanksgiving meal kit will take a ton of prep, shopping and gruntwork out of the big day with simple recipes and recipe bundles that include all the ingredients for a full Thanksgiving dinner, down to the bunch of fresh thyme or gravy starter that you totally forgot to buy last year.

If you've agreed to shoulder Thanksgiving hosting duties this year, buying your turkey online is one way to ensure you nail the main course. As for the sides and dessert, ordering a Thanksgiving meal kit can keep your spirits high and blood pressure low. Many Thanksgiving meal kits include the turkey, or a large turkey breast, depending on the number of mouths you need to feed. There are even prepared Thanksgiving meal delivery boxes and catering options if you don't feel like cooking at all.

If you're hoping to score a Thanksgiving meal kit from HelloFresh, Purple Carrot or another service, know that most of them will sell out, since they only stock limited amounts for the season.

Note about delivery: Many of these specialty meal kit boxes and prepared meals must be ordered before a certain date. Please check with the individual vendor to ensure timely delivery before placing an order.

Best Thanksgiving meal kits for 2023

Show less See at HelloFresh See at HelloFresh Best for a complete Thanksgiving meal kit (turkey, sides, dessert) HelloFresh For a Thanksgiving meal kit, this is the whole kit and kaboodle, as they say. HelloFresh has two Thanksgiving feast offerings and they're two of the most comprehensive holiday meal kits you can buy, giving you all you need to execute the entire meal from scratch in one box. One offering features a traditional turkey feast for eight to 10 people, while the other spotlights a juicy beef tenderloin dinner for a smaller group of four to six. In each, you'll get everything you need to dish up your main course, several sides and a dessert, all while making exactly zero trips to the store. Speaking of the store: After doing some scratch math on what this would all cost at a local Whole Foods or Kroger, we've determined this is also a very good deal. The turkey feast works out to $20 per person while the beef tenderloin meal kit will be $26 per person. This order must be placed by Thursday, Nov. 16, to ensure it reaches you in time. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less See at Gobble See at Gobble Another complete Thanksgiving meal kit Gobble Gobble is a meal kit service known for cutting out the legwork when it comes to making dinner. This year the service is offering up two Thanksgiving meal kit options. The Big Feast is Gobble’s spin on the timeless holiday essentials and will feed four people plus leftovers for $160. The Bigger Feast comes with three additional dishes (including two more sides and dessert) and is meant to feed four to six hungry people plus leftovers for $180. The boxes are ready for preorder up until Nov. 16 and are available for subscribers and nonsubscribers alike. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less See at Best precooked Thanksgiving meal Harry & David If cooking is not in the cards this year, order this premade turkey dinner including sides and desserts from Harry & David. Everything arrives frozen, including the turkey, so it will need to be thawed and then heated according to instructions. But, even so, you'll have loads of extra time on your hands to avoid conversations with kooky cousin Ron. The bundle serves eight to 10 guests for $270 and includes the following: Ready-to-heat oven-roasted turkey

Apple sausage stuffing

Black truffle and almond green beans

Brown sugar sweet potatoes

Pumpkin cheesecake

Classic turkey gravy

Spiced cranberry chutney Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less See at Blue Apron See at Blue Apron Best gourmet Thanksgiving meal kit Blue Apron The original meal kit delivery company is getting in on the Thanksgiving fun this year too. The Blue Apron Thanksgiving meal kit feast is available for preorder up until Friday, Nov. 10, and boxes will arrive the week of Nov. 21. In the meantime, you can sign up and try Blue Apron below. Main course : Savory butter roasted turkey breast

: Savory butter roasted turkey breast Sides : Brussels sprouts with rosemary and pumpkin seeds, brown butter mashed potatoes, ginger-cranberry sauce

: Brussels sprouts with rosemary and pumpkin seeds, brown butter mashed potatoes, ginger-cranberry sauce Dessert : Apple pie with warming spices and almonds

: Apple pie with warming spices and almonds Price: $140 Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less See at Goldbelly See at Goldbelly Best place to buy a turducken Goldbelly If you really want to get your Thanksgiving gathering some social media attention, go for the turducken. That's a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey. Many of them have stuffing too, so we're talking a lot of food all ready to roast. Goldbelly has large turduckens to feed as many as 15 people starting at $170. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less See at Whole Foods See at Whole Foods Best place to get Thanksgiving catered Whole Foods Market Not into the cooking scene? No problem. Whole Foods Market has lots of options for holiday meal kits that are ready to eat -- no cooking required. You can have them delivered or pick them up in-store. The selections will vary based on your location and the brick-and-mortar stores that are near you but expect things like an entire Thanksgiving feast for 12 including turkey ($300), a rib roast meal for eight ($230), and plenty of appetizers and dessert options, too. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less