We did the math and some services can save you money versus the supermarket.

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

What's the best meat delivery service?

When the meat section at your local grocery store doesn't cut it, meat delivery services are available to knock your grilling game into a new stratosphere. I've tested more than 10 online meat subscriptions and mail-order butchers. For overall selection and quality, Rastelli's is our top pick, while ButcherBox earns the nod as the best meat subscription available in 2024.

Having your grass-fed beef and organic chicken delivered might so like a pricey luxury, but some meat delivery services offer value in addition to convenience. Lugging 10 pounds of chicken wings or a pork shoulder home for your next barbecue is no fun but the right meat delivery service will shoulder that gruntwork for you.

Buying meat online is also key if you're looking for specialty cuts of lamb, venison, bison. duck or other poultry. Your local supermarket may not carry those niche offerings, and if they do, it's likely sold at a premium.

From premium meat -- Wagyu and Kobe beef and Berkshire pork -- to more budget-friendly cuts such as flank and skirt steak, there is almost no end to your options when you order quickly shipped meats via online meat subscriptions and delivery services. There are also options to add chicken, lamb, sausages and seafood to your cart.

Below you'll find all the best meat delivery services and subscriptions for 2024, as tested by CNET.

Best meat delivery services for 2024

Show our expert take See at ButcherBox Pros Excellent value if you already eat grass-fed beef, organic chicken and wild salmon

Eco-friendly packaging

Sign-up offers are great Cons Subscription only

Can't choose what comes in your box Subsctription only Yes Delivery area Continental U.S. Shipping cost Free Meats available Beef, chicken, pork, turkey, salmon Good for Value on high-end cuts See at ButcherBox Best meat subscription ButcherBox See at ButcherBox ButcherBox is a meat subscription service that offers a few types of meat but puts an emphasis on its 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised Australian beef. Grass-fed beef is said to be higher in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fatty acids since it's pastured and its meat products are not raised on feedlots. Some say grass-fed has a purer beefy taste too. Australian beef is some of the most highly regulated in the world. The company also offers heritage breed pork from pigs with plentiful outdoor access and an all-vegetarian diet from forage and feed, and free-range, organic chicken that's humanely raised, with no antibiotics or added hormones. It makes a point of mentioning that it works with "the best possible meat processing facilities" and believes in fair labor practices too. When you sign up with this online butcher, you can choose from all beef, beef and chicken, beef and pork, a mixed box or create a custom box. In any case, you select from two different box sizes depending on how many people you're feeding (or how big your freezer is). Prices vary, but plans start at $99 per month. If you like complete control, the Custom Box is $169 per month and allows you to take your pick of over 20 different cuts like ground beef, top sirloin steaks, strip steaks, chuck roast, pork tenderloin, boneless pork chops, chicken breasts and drumsticks. All of the meat is vacuum-packed and frozen, and shipping is free. ButcherBox starts at $146 per month. I compared that cost to what it would cost to buy the same meats at a grocery store and ButcherBox was about 15% cheaper. As a bonus, the company is usually running some sort of promotion, like free bacon for the life of your subscription or a huge surplus of free meat in your first shipment. Read CNET's full review of ButcherBox here. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take See at Porter Road Pros Sends mostly fresh meat, not frozen

Sources from small farms and independent producers

Small but carefully curated selection Cons Shipping is more expensive for those on the West Coast

Items frequently sell out Subscription only No Delivery area Continental U.S. Shipping cost $0 - $40 depending on the state Meats available Beef, pork, chicken, sausage, bacon and breakfast meats Good for Super high-quality cuts, fresh meat (not frozen) See at Porter Road Best meat delivery to gift Porter Road See at Porter Road Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers a variety of cuts of prime beef, pork, lamb and chicken, sourced from Kentucky and Tennessee. Its beef is pasture-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, but the company uses no added hormones or antibiotics and the animals are free to roam and graze. Most of the company's meat is shipped fresh, but depending on the cut, some pieces will be frozen. You can order a la carte from more traditional options like pork chops, NY strip steaks, filet mignon, ribeye and ground beef, to less common cuts like Denver steak, lamb T-bones and andouille sausage, or choose from several butcher box options, like the all beef, pork and beef, or a "best of" assortment that arrives every two, four or eight weeks. You can add items to your meat delivery subscription, too. ("Put a bird on it" if you'd like to have chicken next week.) The Basics Box is $60 but specialty selections include the Breakfast Box and a Grilling Heroes Box ($95) with dry-aged steaks, dry-aged burger patties and bratwurst sausage links, with 6 pounds of meat. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take See at Snake River Farms Pros Huge selection of Prime and Wagyu beef and Kurobuta pork

Free shipping on orders over $199

Seafood available to add to order Cons Meat is pricey

No subscription option Subscription only Not available Delivery area All 50 states Shipping cost Free on orders over $199, $10 for continental U.S. and $25 for Hawaii and Alaska Meats available Beef, sausage, pork, sausages and hot dogs, seafood, precooked meat Good for Wagyu beef, dry-aged beef, Kurobuta pork See at Snake River Farms Best Wagyu meat delivery Snake River Farms See at Snake River Farms Snake River Farms meat delivery service (and its partner, Double R Ranch) offer something truly special: not only dry-aged, USDA Prime beef, but American Wagyu (Kobe-style) beef, known for its rich marbling, tender texture and fantastic flavor. All Snake River Farm cows are raised sustainably and humanely in the Northwest, and it offers heritage breed Kurobuta Berkshire pork from pigs raised on small family farms in Idaho and the Midwest. In addition to its exclusive (and accordingly expensive), chef-approved cuts of rare steak, it touts several sustainable ranching practices, from rotational grazing that promotes healthy rangelands to composting cattle waste and using beef tallow for fuel. Even the shipping foam in each butcher box can be dissolved and used as plant food, composted or used as a fire starter. In addition, the meat products company is a founding member of Beef Counts, which helps provide food to families in need. But you're here for the Wagyu. While the company doesn't offer recurring meat delivery service subscriptions, you can buy all sorts of individual cuts like American Wagyu black grade cap and ribeye (prices vary), not to mention Wagyu burgers and hot dogs. Plus, Snake River has Kurobuta pork bacon and baby back ribs if it's pork you're after. Most Wagyu products are offered in both Gold Grade (the highest quality -- and price -- available), and Black Grade (still special but slightly less devastating to the wallet). As with most other meat delivery services, your cuts will come vacuum-sealed and frozen. Shipping costs vary, depending on how quickly you'd like to chow down. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $8 off their first order plus $100 of Free Meat and Free Shipping with code: SAVE108 See at Crowd Cow Pros Recurring boxes and subscriptions can be customized

Huge selection of meat and seafood

Members get better prices Cons Not as much transparency about souring

$99 order minimum

Paid membership required for best prices Subscription only No Delivery area Contintental U.S. Shipping cost Free on orders over $149 and $25 for all others Meats available Beef, chiceken, pork, seafood, bison, lamb duck, sausage Good for Budget cuts, recurring shipments See at Crowd Cow Best meat delivery service for deals Crowd Cow $8 off their first order plus $100 of Free Meat and Free Shipping with code: SAVE108 See at Crowd Cow Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to quality meat from a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The specific offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb (bison is a recent addition). There's even a grocery store selection of sustainable seafood for those craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by specific cut or type of meat or by the actual farm itself.



Customers can purchase items a la carte, including organic, free-range chicken, bone-in pork chops or grass-fed ground beef. You can set your order to reoccurring and it'll ship monthly and then modify it whenever you like. No matter what meat box or seafood selection you choose, your haul arrives frozen and packaged in 100% recyclable and compostable materials. And it includes information on which farm it came from, making this a perfect option for those seeking transparency in addition to delicious meat. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take See at Holy Grail Steak Co. Pros Large selection of premium cuts

Perfect for gifting Cons Very expensive

Limited selection Subscription Only Not available Delivery Area Continenetal U.S. Shipping Cost Free on orders over $199 and $29 for all others Meats Available Wagyu and upper prime beef, Kurobuta pork Good For Premium beef and pork, gifting See at Holy Grail Steak Co. Best for super premium steak Holy Grail Steak Co. See at Holy Grail Steak Co. If you're looking for the very best in beef and have a few extra pennies to spend on the good stuff, let us introduce you to Holy Grail Streak Co. The newcomer to the high-end meat delivery game sells the best American-raised Wagyu with a deep portfolio of top A5-grade Japanese Wagyu producers on the planet. This includes ultra-rare Hokkaido snow beef and beloved Kobe beef. On the website, you can sift through "collections" such as Japanese Wagyu, American Wagyu, USDA Prime Black Angus, Akaushi, steak flights and Wagyu burgers. Holy Grail does sport an impressive menu, but it ain't cheap. Your best meat box bet here is buying in bulk versus purchasing in smaller quantities, which is much pricier. You can order one-time boxes or custom orders for yourself or choose from carefully curated beef boxes to send as a gift or care package. Enjoy free ground shipping when you spend more than $199 (not hard to do). Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take See at FarmFoods Market Pros Large selection of meats

Meat is high quality Cons Not much transparency on sourcing

No subscription available

Expensive Subscription Only None available Delivery Area All 50 states Shipping cost Free on order over $125 (excludes Hawaii and Alaska) Meat Available Beef, pork, chicken, turkey, seafood, sausage, organs and more Good For Specialty meats like Osso Bucco and rib roasts See at FarmFoods Market Best for rare meats and specialty cuts FarmFoods Market See at FarmFoods Market This online seller partners with farms and butchers from around the country to sell directly to you via a wide-ranging online marketplace of meats, wild-caught seafood, chicken and poultry. It has one of the best selections of any meat delivery service on the list and cuts go way beyond strip steak and chicken breast. Based on the name and branding, I was expecting more transparency as to where each one comes from, but most product pages simply say "from multiple farms" and don't provide much information beyond that. That said, if it's a large variety including hard-to-find cuts of meat you're looking for, this is probably the place to go. Despite the fuzziness around the producers, most of FarmFoods' beef is grass-fed or grass-finished including tenderloin and specialty cuts like osso bucco or brisket. But it's not just beef on the menu. The massive market also carries plenty of poultry products including chicken, duck, turkey and game birds. For pork, FarmFoods has lots to choose from and it all comes from heritage breeds. Everything from thick-cut pork belly and bacon to sausage, and ribs. There's even a small seafood section if you want to add a little surf to your turf. Shipping on any order over $99 is free. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take See at Thrive Market Pros Budget-friendly prices

Offers full inventory of groceries, not just meat

Good customer service Cons Membership required

Meat sold in large quantities Subscription only Yes Delivery Area Continental U.S. Shipping Cost Free on orders over $120, otherwise $20 Meats Available Beef, chicken, pork, seafood, bacon, sausage Good For A full grocery order See at Thrive Market Best for ordering meat and groceries Thrive Market See at Thrive Market Online grocery provider Thrive Market is also a one-stop shop, in a somewhat more traditional sense: The grocery store sells all manner of organic, 100% non-GMO, fair-trade products at wholesale prices, so you can buy various brands of things like paper towels, marinades and snacks -- and bundled boxes of meat and seafood. To shop from the site, you must pay a $60 annual membership fee (which nets you guaranteed savings and free gifts, plus sponsors a free membership for a low-income family), but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to test it out first. The company guarantees you'll make back your membership in savings every year, but if not, will give you store credit for the difference. The company's meat delivery options are many and include 100% grass-fed, free-range beef from small and midsize, family-run ranches and farms, pasture-raised chicken with organic options and wild-caught seafood. You can bundle and save with Thrive's Paleo Box with as much as 20 servings of mixed meat and seafood for $149. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take See at Omaha Steaks Pros Good deals on large orders

Sides and desserts available

Great for gholiday gifting Cons Meat is not as high-quality as others on our list

Website isn't the best Subscription Only No Delivery Area All 50 states Shipping Cost Free on orders over $169, otherwise $10-$20 Meats Available Beef, pork, chicken, seafood, precooked meat, sausage, hot dogs Good For Large orders and parties, gifting See at Omaha Steaks Best for discount meat bundles Omaha Steaks See at Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks bills itself as "America's Original Butcher" and has certainly been in the carnivore-feeding business for a long time. Keeping up with the growing preference for grass-fed beef, both grain- and grass-fed are now offered (both options start with grass-fed but the signature beef is grain-finished). Omaha is solid but it's not where I'd turn for super high-end cuts. The company doesn't advertise organic meat as many others do, nor provide much specific information about how and where the animals are raised. But the range of items available is somewhat staggering. From various cuts of beef (steak galore, including massive ling cuts as big as 48 ounces) and some harder-to-find cuts of bison, veal and lamb. Omaha also stocks plenty of pork, chicken and seafood as well as charcuterie, full meal kits, a la carte side dishes and desserts and even dog treats. You can find some pretty good value with this online butcher, especially if you're willing to buy in bulk. While Omaha doesn't offer subscriptions by name, there are plenty of gift boxes that will net you a whole lot of meat for an approachable price. There are also rotating discounts on some of Omaha's best sellers. Shipping prices vary based on order total and how fast you want your stuff, but you can find some "free shipping" deals and combos on the site. There's also a Steaklover Reward Points program for committed carnivores. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

undefined Service Subscription option Delivery area Shipping Cost ($-$$$) Rastelli's No Continental U.S. Free over $199 $$ ButcherBox Yes Continental U.S. Free $$ Porter Road Yes Continental U.S. $0 - $40 $$ Snake River Farms No All 50 states Free over $199 $$$ Crowd Cow Yes Continental U.S. Free over $149 $ Holy Grail Steak Co. No Continental U.S. Free over $199 $$$ FarmFoods Market No All 50 states Free over $125 $$ Thrive Market Yes Continental U.S. Free over $120 $ Omaha Steaks Yes All 50 states Free over $169 $

What to consider when picking a meat delivery service? Subscription or a la carte If you want a meat subscription service that sends monthly packages of mixed beef, chicken pork and fish, ButcherBox, Porter Road. Crowd Cow or Omaha Steaks of curated sends so you don't have to think about it. Other services allow for one-time or recurring sends but you'll end up getting the exact same meat every time. Type of meat ButcherBox Different meat delivery services specialize in different cuts of meat. You can find high-end beef including Japanese Wagyu and USDA Prime beef at premium online butchers Holy Grail Co. and Snake River Farms or basic cuts from services like Crowd Cow and Omaha Steaks. Some services also offer wild salmon and other seafood options. Thrive Market has a full inventory of groceries to knock out more than just your meat order Frozen or fresh Thrive Market has far more than meat. Pamela Vachon/CNET Most services send meat flash-frozen to be defrosted or popped in the freezer for later. Porter Road and Omaha Steaks have the option for fresh, not frozen meat delivery if you prefer. Cost and value Omaha Steaks has bundles of steaks and burgers that rival supermarket prices. Omaha Steaks Most meat subscriptions offer quality meat including grass-fed beef, organic chicken and wild fish. Because of that, it might be a step up in cost from your local supermarket. But depending on the type of meat you order, certain meat delivery services might actually save you money. If you order in bulk or scan the deals or sale sections of various online butchers, you can save even more with a meat delivery service. Show more