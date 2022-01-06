The best smart ovens of 2022: Amazon, June, Tovala and more

Chris Monroe/CNET

The Amazon Smart Oven is a steal at just $250. Other countertop convection oven options on this list are much more expensive. The Amazon countertop oven comes with a free third-generation Echo Dot, which you'll need to connect it to Alexa for voice commands like "Alexa, preheat the oven to 350 degrees".

The Amazon Smart Oven doesn't have smart food recognition, but this kitchen appliance does have scan-to-cook for packaged foods (mostly from Amazon-owned Whole Foods) and great Alexa voice controls. You can use Alexa to control over 30 preset cooking functions and more.

This is the only countertop oven we tested that can also serve as a countertop microwave oven, which means you won't have to clog up more space on your countertop with a second countertop device. You could easily throw out your old microwave oven and replace it with this multifunctional smart oven. You can also use it as a convection oven, a food warmer and for air frying.

In our testing, the Amazon Smart Oven has the cooking capacity to deliver great whole chickens, tasty air-fried French fries and solid 1,000-watt microwaving power. For all those reasons, this smart oven is the most capable we tested and our top recommendation for a countertop oven.

