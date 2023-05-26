Best Pizza Ovens for 2023, Tested by CNET

Crafting a basic pizza at home is simple, but to make something on par with a professionally produced pie requires an oven capable of reaching scorching temperatures. I don't know if you've noticed, but America is having a pizza party in its collective backyards, and a new crop of simple and semiportable pizza ovens are to blame. Home pizza ovens are flying onto porches and patios, followed by pizzeria-quality pies flying out of them.

With small, at-home pizza ovens reaching air fryer levels of buzz, there are now several models available from a slew of brands including Ooni, Gozney, Solo Stove and Alpha. There are propane-powered ovens that click on in seconds and others powered by wood pellets, hardwood and charcoal. One thing they all have in common is that they'll reach the blistering hot temperatures you need to get perfect pizzas, just like the ones you'll find at your favorite slice shop.

Read more: Best Grocery Delivery Services to Order Pizza Supplies and More

After many rounds of pies and a few burnt crusts, we recommend these five as the best at-home best pizza ovens for 2023.

Best pizza ovens for 2023

Ooni Ooni Koda 12 Best overall pizza oven The versatile gas-powered Koda is portable, weighing just 20 pounds, and extremely easy to operate. It ignites in seconds and reaches the coveted 900 degrees Fahrenheit -- the optimal temperature for cooking killer pizzas -- in less than 15 minutes. Though you can often find the smaller model on sale for around $300 and the larger Koda 16 for a bit more, stick to the cheaper Koda 12. Smaller pizzas typically net better results, particularly for first-timers, with less margin for error. And the smaller cooking chamber delivers fast results: This oven turns out crispy, thin pizzas in under two minutes. Ooni's Koda is simple to set up and a pleasure to use. The temperature controls are responsive and accurate, and the gas fixture takes just a few seconds to screw in and out. $379 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Ooni Koda 12

Gozney Gozney Roccbox Another excellent option The Roccbox made a flurry of excellent pizzas in under two minutes per pie. The rotund Roccbox is easy to set up, and it reached 900 degrees F in under 13 minutes. It runs on gas as default, but a wood burner attachment can be purchased as an extra (we only tested it using gas). The Roccbox has a very sturdy build and is wrapped in a safe-touch silicone jacket, making it a good pick for homes with curious young hands. At 60 pounds, this oven is more than twice as heavy as the Ooni Koda or Ooni Fyra and takes two people to move around. It's also roughly $200 more than our top pick. The oven comes standard with a pizza peel valued at $85. $499 at Gozney$499 at Amazon

Ooni Ooni Fyra Best budget pizza oven Wood pellet pizza ovens tend to be a bit cheaper than gas-powered ones, but they also require a bit more manual labor. The Fyra retails for $349 but can often be found on sale for less than $250, making it the most budget-friendly model on our list. While the Koda (our top pick) is the easiest, most turnkey oven, switching on and heating up in seconds via natural gas or propane, the Fyra runs on wood pellets that take longer to preheat and also burn less evenly, though it eventually get just as hot as its gas counterparts. The Fyra is similar in size to the Koda but weighs about six pounds more, due to a smoke chimney -- a necessary feature, as pellet-powered ovens produce more smoke than gas-fired models, and the chimney helps to corral it and keep it out of your face. But the results were comparable with what we got from Ooni's gas pizza oven. $245 at Ooni$245 at Williams Sonoma

Halo Halo Versa Easiest pizza oven to use At $550, the Versa is considerably pricier than the Ooni models, but it has two advantages that make it worth the cost: The rotating pizza stone eliminates the need to manually adjust your pies. And the unique liftable lid provides unparalleled access. The hot stone in the oven is heavy and needs at least 15 minutes of preheating time before you slide your pies in. But once it's ready, a homemade pie takes just five to six minutes to cook to perfection. The Halo Versa oven is on the heavy side at 44 pounds, but it's fairly compact -- just 25 inches across and 25 inches in height. $550 at BBQ Guys

Alpha Alpha Nano Best semi-permanent pizza oven Alpha's smallest oven, the Nano, is larger and heavier than any of the other ovens on this list. But it's beautiful and sturdy, can accommodate larger pies and makes excellent, evenly cooked pizzas in just a few minutes. As with other gas pizza ovens we tested, the Nano attaches to a standard propane tank with a few twists, ignites immediately and heats up in about 10 minutes. The Nano is large enough to make 19-inch pies. There's also an oven door to keep the precious heat inside. The Nano's larger internal capacity makes it easier to see and rotate a pizza. You can also cook quite a bit more than just pizza or a tray of vegetables. Simply turn the heat down a few cranks and make whole roasted chicken or a slab of roast beef. None of the other ovens on this list have enough space for that. The heavy Nano can be stationed on a table or you can purchase a dedicated cart for $500 from Kickass Grills. You can also buy a standard grill cart for much less that will almost certainly work fine. The Alpha Nano requires some simple assembly that takes less than 10 minutes. $2,000 at BBQ Guys

Other pizza ovens we tested

Solo Pi Pizza Oven: Another solid pizza oven that's sturdily built and fast to cook, but more expensive than the Ooni Koda.

Ooni Karu: Ooni's multifuel pizza runs on wood, charcoal or gas via an adapter, making it a good option if you plan to regularly use more than one fuel source to cook pizzas.

The Ooni Koda 12 is the best overall pizza oven for the price. Ooni

How we evaluated pizza ovens

We hand-tested all of the ovens on this list over the course of several months, assessing build quality and how easy they were to set up and connect to a fuel source.

A picturesque pie pulled from the hot chamber of the Alpha Nano. David Watsky/CNET

We cooked several pizzas in each, following the manufacturers' guidance on time, temperature and technique. Ovens were scored on their ability to produce crispy crust and toppings that were fully cooked and cheese that was evenly melted. Spoiler alert: None of these ovens take more than five minutes to bake even a large pizza.

Top pizza ovens compared

Ooni Fyra Ooni Koda 12 Gozney Roccbox Halo Versa Alpha Nano Weight 22 lbs. 20.4 lbs. 60 lbs. 44 lbs. 125 lbs. Max pizza size 12 in. 12 in. 12 in. 16 in. 19 in. Max temp 950 F 950 F 950 F 950 F 1,000 F Fuel source Wood pellets Gas Gas or wood Gas Gas Price $244 $319 $499 $550 $1,999 Peel included No No Yes No Yes

Buying guide: What to look for in a home pizza oven

Fuel type

The Gozney is an excellent oven, but heavier than the average model at 60 pounds. David Watsky/CNET

Home pizza ovens run on either gas, charcoal or wood. Propane and natural gas pizza ovens can be connected quickly, ignite instantaneously and heat up in just a few minutes. They also burn clean, with less smoke and little mess to clean up.

Wood and charcoal ovens, in contrast, need to be loaded (and sometimes reloaded) and take longer to heat up; also, an even temperature is trickier to maintain. They also make a bigger mess, leaving behind ash and soot.

And though you may assume wood-fired pizza ovens would impart a smoky flavor, the pies are not in the oven long enough to absorb much of that wood flavor.

The Alpha Nano has a much larger capacity, allowing you to roast whole chickens and other food that won't fit inside most at-home pizza ovens. David Watsky/CNET

Size and portability

If you have a dedicated space for your oven, a larger, heavier model should work. If you'll be looking to store it away between uses or move it around regularly, a more portable oven is a better choice.

Accessories

One accessory you'll definitely need for your new pizza oven is a pizza peel. This unique paddle-shaped tool allows you to safely slide a pizza in and out and rotate it for even cooking. Remember, these ovens get as hot as 950 degrees so you don't want to take any chances with a shaky spatula or tiny tongs.

The other accessory you'll likely want to invest in is a cover, especially if you plan to leave it out in the elements between uses. Some pizza ovens come with a custom cover, but many don't.

A pizza peel is the most critical accessory for making pies at home. Ooni

Best pizza oven FAQs

How long do pizzas take to cook in a pizza oven? This depends on the size of the pizza and how hot you have your oven turned up to. But most modern at-home pizza ovens cook pizzas in less than five minutes, often as quickly as two or three.

Can you make other food in a pizza oven? You can make much more than pizza in an at-home pizza oven. Because the ovens get so hot, they'll sear steaks and burgers without overcooking the inside. You can also make crispy potatoes, roasted chicken, vegetables and fish in about half the time it would take in a standard oven.

Is a pizza oven worth it? Pizza ovens have become one of the buzziest home kitchen appliances for a reason. They work extremely well, are easy to use and turn out pizzeria-quality pies with just a little practice. A good pizza oven can also be had for as little as $250, making them a worthy investment for a pizza lover.

How hot should a pizza oven get? Most pizza ovens crank up to a scorching 900 degrees F. That heat allows the pizza to cook, crisping the bottom and crust and melting the toppings without drying out the inside.