4 Frying Pans I Couldn't Live Without

One of the great joys of learning to cook is just how many kinds of food there are to make. And eat, of course. If becoming the home cook of legend and dazzling your friends and family is at the top of your goal list, or you want to introduce more complex, adventurous or healthy cooking to your repertoire, and you can take the heat, then get into that kitchen. Having the best possible cookware and related equipment to prepare all those dishes is paramount to success. Nowhere is that made more apparent than when wielding a skillet or frying pan.

Roughly 75% of recipes require the use of a frying pan. OK, that's a number I made up, but you get the idea. Having the best frying pan or skillet for various types of cooking -- a cast-iron skillet for searing, a stainless steel sauté pan for sautéing and a nonstick frying pan for scrambling, for instance -- can help you nail your next recipe. There are countless types of frying pans made from all sorts of materials, with new ones being introduced all the time. Each type of skillet has its strengths and weaknesses, but there are four, in particular, I simply couldn't live without.

My essential foursome of frying pan types consist of blue carbon steel, five-ply stainless steel, hearty cast iron and basic nonstick. If you're wary of Teflon, there are alternative nonstick coating options, from PFOA-free variant materials to ceramic. Be it for searing a strip steak, flipping fluffy omelets or cooking a filet of salmon, these are the four skillets I think every home chef should have on the rack.

Made In Carbon steel is the one type of cookware that gets overlooked, and I think it's a crying shame. Think of it as a lighter version of your favorite cast-iron skillet. It gets really hot, and does so far faster than cast iron. Like the cumbersome cast-iron pan set of yesteryear, it's perfect for searing steaks and chicken, but weighs about half as much. Because of the lighter weight, I find it far more enjoyable to use than an unwieldy cast-iron skillet or a hefty griddle. You can actually maneuver it around your gas, electric, or induction stovetop without spraining a wrist. It's the best frying pan for someone who wants to save both time and their carpals. Just like cast iron, it will develop a natural seasoning and nonstick patina with continued use. But be warned, carbon steel won't ever get as nonstick as actual nonstick cookware, so be careful when making eggs or pancakes. Made In makes my favorite 10-inch blue carbon steel skillet for $79. It has a cool-touch handle and slightly higher sides to keep steak splatter to a minimum. While Made In also makes a smaller 8-inch and larger 12-inch model, I love the 10-inch size. It's large enough for almost anything I ever cook but is still light enough to handle with ease. I find myself reaching for this pan for just about anything that needs an intense sear: steaks, burgers or skin-on chicken. Fish is the exception since I find the seasoned surface can affect the delicate flavor of cod or tuna in a way I don't want. The major downside to carbon steel is that it's sensitive and susceptible to rust and corrosion and so must be cared for differently. That means no scrubbing with soap or soaking in water. It's also critical to dry your carbon steel cookware completely before storing it.

All-Clad Nonstick pans have gotten a bad rap over the years, mainly due to the use of a chemical Polytetrafluoroethylene, aka PFOA, sometimes called Teflon. The good news on nonstick is that most pans no longer use the potentially harmful chemical. You can pay close to $100 for a high-end nonstick frying pan, but you probably shouldn't. Especially since the nonstick coating will eventually break down, no matter how careful you are. Which is why I'm delighted that this set of two PFOA-free All-Clad skillets can be had for under $50. I don't use it as much as my other pans, but it is the best frying pan for sticky foods like eggs and pancakes, or reheating last night's pasta dish. There's nothing better or easier to work with. I also like this model's high sloped sides, since I'm often cooking omelets or quickly reheating a stew or rice dish in my nonstick skillet. All-Clad only sells these skillets in a set of two. While you may not need two, if you spread the use over two pans, they will last longer. Plus, you'll have the smaller 10.5-inch size -- ideal for a three-egg omelet -- and the larger 12-inch would be good for bigger saute jobs.

Lodge I'll level with you. I use my cast iron quite a bit less now that I've got the blue carbon skillet in my cupboard, but I still can't imagine kitchen life without it. For cooking a big batch of Sunday home fries or the crustiest stuffing, cast iron is king. Yes, it's heavy. Yes, it's a bit of a pain to care for, but if you do, cast iron rewards you with a naturally seasoned and naturally nonstick cooking surface that imparts more contact heat than any other. The natural nonstick coating it develops over use and the fact that it's oven safe at remarkable temperatures, make cast iron one of the best kinds of frying pans for myriad cooking adventures. The best part is cast iron is pretty cheap, even from a legacy producer like Lodge. You can score the brand's signature preseasoned cast-iron skillet for less than $30 and use it for decades.

Misen If you're going to buy just one frying pan, you should probably make it stainless steel. Stainless-steel skillets are an excellent choice for pan-frying meat, fish and vegetables and there's not a lot you can't cook in a stainless-steel skillet. Stainless-steel skillets are extremely versatile. They get hot and a quality pan will retain heat and disperse it evenly. The heat is also easier to control in both directions. Stainless-steel cookware is also relatively light compared with other materials since most are built with an aluminum core. While they can be susceptible to dings and dents, a good one should keep its shape for years even with regular use. You can spend lots on stainless-steel cookware. While you shouldn't cheap out, you can get a quality pan for $50 to $75. Misen's 12-inch stainless steel is an excellent five-ply frying pan for the money. It has good heft but isn't heavy and heats extremely evenly. The rounded handle is one of the most comfortable I've wrapped my fingers around. Because you'll be using this skillet more than most, you might consider opting for the larger 12-inch pan, but even a 10-inch skillet ($75) will be enough square inches for most jobs.

All-Clad If you've got a few extra bucks to toss around, All-Clad makes an excellent featherweight stainless-steel skillet with a graphite core instead of aluminum. I love using this three-ply skillet for vegetables and chopped meat since you can fling the contents around like air. It makes browning food evenly a simple task. This is also my go-to pan for searing a piece of fresh salmon or tuna since the stainless steel imparts no unwanted flavor to fish. Graphite is light but also a fierce heat conductor, and so this pan gets screaming hot in seconds. That means you'll need to be extra-cautious so as not to scorch your cooking oil or the food in the pan. Admittedly, the All-Clad G5 cookware collection is not cheap, but if you covet an extremely light pan that can handle high heat, this is a great one to add to your rack.

