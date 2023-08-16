X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

16 Best Appliances for Cooking in Your College Dorm

To keep yourself well fed this fall, here's a list of kitchen equipment you'll want in your dorm or college apartment.

david-watsky-headshot
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
David Watsky
7 min read
$200 at Amazon
person sprinkling salt on fries next to microwave
GE air-frying microwave
$200 at Amazon
$56 at Amazon
nutribullet
NutriBullet personal blender
$56 at Amazon
$143 at Amazon
retro-mini-fridge-walmart
Frigidaire mini fridge
$143 at Amazon
$86 at Amazon
kettle shot from above with tea around it
Zwilling cool-touch electric kettle
$86 at Amazon
$62 at Walmart
screen-shot-2021-05-05-at-3-17-21-pm.png
Galanz retro microwave
$62 at Walmart
CNET logo white on red background
NEW! CNET Shopping Extension
Get the lowest price on everything
Add CNET Shopping
$50 at Amazon
hamilton-beach-single-serve-coffee-maker
Hamilton Beach single-serve coffee maker
$50 at Amazon
$60 at Amazon
k-cup-mini-keurig-machine-target-deals
Keurig K-Mini pod coffee maker
$60 at Amazon
$15 at Target
bentgo.png
Reusable silverware
$15 at Target
$58 at Amazon
four air fryers in various colors
Instant Vortex mini air fryer
$58 at Amazon
$27 at Amazon
23 piece utensil set
Kitchen utensil set
$27 at Amazon
$45 at Amazon
foreman
Foreman quesadilla maker
$45 at Amazon
$27 at Amazon
zero water filter pitcher
Zero Water filter pitcher
$27 at Amazon
$19 at Amazon
screen-shot-2021-05-05-at-5-46-05-pm.png
Dash egg cooker
$19 at Amazon
$225 at Best Buy
ninja-oven.png
Ninja Foodi Flip-Away oven
$225 at Best Buy
$60 at Amazon
duo-nova
Instant Pot 3-quart pressure cooker
$60 at Amazon
$39 at Wayfair
bissell
Bissell air purifier
$39 at Wayfair

I have nothing against a well-placed package of instant ramen noodles (Buldak, of course,) but long gone are the days of those being the only option for a dorm-room-dwelling college kid who doesn't have time or is too, ya know, "tired" to lumber down to the cafeteria. We've advanced our thinking around no-kitchen cooking and the technology to support fast, easy meals without the use of a wall oven or other major appliances has progressed right along with it. 

Best Healthy Prepared Meal Services for 2023 See at Cnet
Best Healthy Prepared Meal Services for 2023

If you or your offspring are headed off to a dorm room or small apartment with a sorry excuse for a kitchen, there are a few kitchen essentials and compact cooking tools you'll want to augment that situation. For this list, we included cooking gear and kitchen appliances that are likely allowed in a college dorm and noted ones that may not be, such as air fryerstoasters and other appliances with electric cooking elements. Before buying anything, reference your school's student handbook or list of dorm rules and allowances.

Best kitchen appliances for college dorms

person sprinkling salt on fries next to microwave
GE

GE air-frying microwave
$200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy

This is about as perfect a dorm room appliance as you'll find -- if your school allows it, that is. The GE does everything a standard microwave does and has convection modes to toast, roast and air-fry foods that don't fare well in a microwave, such as chicken wings, leftover pizza and French fries.

$200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy
nutribullet
Amazon

NutriBullet personal blender
$56 at Amazon

Want to avoid the "freshman 15" and maintain a healthy diet that includes fruits and vegetables? Smoothies, smoothies, smoothies. We like personal blenders better than traditional ones because they're more compact, the blending container doubles as a cup, and they come with lids to make them to-go cups so you can sip on your way to class (or as you log in to your laptop at the kitchen island again).

$56 at Amazon

Read moreBest blenders for 2023, tested by CNET editors

retro-mini-fridge-walmart
Walmart

Frigidaire mini fridge
$143 at Amazon

If your dorm room doesn't already include a refrigerator-freezer, then you've got to get a mini version. It's a must. If your dorm room is currently your childhood bedroom or basement, it's still nice to have a dedicated place for snacks. This retro-style 3.2-cubic-foot dry-erase fridge with neon markers is stylish and lets you write and erase lists and notes right on the fridge door -- whether it's a warning to stop stealing your oat milk or a note to self about next week's Zoom class schedule.

kettle shot from above with tea around it
Zwilling USA

Zwilling cool-touch electric kettle
$86 at Amazon

In our test of electric kettles, this Zwilling model took the top spot. It's a perfect dorm room accessory for making tea, pour-over coffee and instant noodles cups. The Zwilling boils water in under three minutes and turns off automatically if you forget to flip the switch.

$86 at Amazon

Read more: Best electric kettle of 2023

screen-shot-2021-05-05-at-3-17-21-pm.png
Amazon

Galanz retro microwave
$62 at Walmart

Your dorm room may include a microwave in it when you arrive, so check ahead. If it doesn't, go with a small version and then make sure all your plates, bowls and mugs are microwave-safe. To fall within standard dorm safety regulations, you'll want a compact microwave with 700 watts of power or less, such as this stylish model with a retro oval window. It's available in three colors and will add some pop to an otherwise drab dorm.

$62 at Walmart
hamilton-beach-single-serve-coffee-maker
Hamilton Beach

Hamilton Beach single-serve coffee maker
$50 at Amazon

This should've been no. 1 on the list, really. I mean, it's coffee. Regular coffee makers take up a lot of space and make more coffee than one person needs.

Read more9 best coffee clubs and subscriptions for 2023, Tested and reviewed

k-cup-mini-keurig-machine-target-deals
Target

Keurig K-Mini pod coffee maker
$60 at Amazon$60 at Walmart$60 at Target

If you prefer to go the pod coffee maker route, the K-Mini is the most popular, compact model the brand makes. 

bentgo.png
Bentgo

Reusable silverware
$15 at Target

You'll definitely want some silverware in your dorm, but I say go for a set that's easy to pack in case you're taking lunch or dinner to the quad or a friend's apartment or dorm. This stainless steel set comes fit with a storage case so spoons and forks don't go flying.

four air fryers in various colors
Bella

Instant Vortex mini air fryer
$58 at Amazon

If your school does allow air fryers and toasters (or you're moving off campus), consider yourself lucky. With this little robot-looking oven, you can make all the classic fried favorites including wings, fries, tots, mozzarella sticks, empanadas and chicken in minutes and without any messy oil. A 2-quart air fryer is perfect for a dorm or small kitchen, and the digital presets include a 60-minute automatic shut-off for safety.

$58 at Amazon

Read moreBest Air Fryer for 2023, Tested by CNET

Kitchen utensil set
$27 at Amazon

If you're still in a dorm you probably won't need everything in this set, but keep it handy for next year when you move off campus and have to stock a real kitchen.

$27 at Amazon
foreman
Amazon

Foreman quesadilla maker
$45 at Amazon

One of the most frequent questions you'll ask yourself in college is, "Wait, do I even have time to eat?" It's sad, but it's the truth. You'll need appliances that will help you prepare food in no time so that you don't starve if you're running late to class, or an internship, or wherever you need to be. This quesadilla maker is cheap and perfect for a quick and easy lunch. Just don't forget to put the top tortilla down before you close it up, like I definitely didn't do several times my freshman year.

$45 at Amazon
zero water filter pitcher
Zero Water

Zero Water filter pitcher
$27 at Amazon

Even more of an essential than coffee (gasp!), is clean, drinkable water. A filtered water pitcher is a great way to have the most necessary sustenance around all the time. If you can't fit one in your fridge, you'll want this. There are many kinds, but a slim design works best for a limited space. The Zero Water filter pitcher is the best at removing dissolved solids (the bad stuff) of the several we tested.

$27 at Amazon

Read more: Best water filter pitchers for 2023

screen-shot-2021-05-05-at-5-46-05-pm.png
Dash

Dash egg cooker
$19 at Amazon

Getting out the dorm door with a proper breakfast is pretty much impossible, but an egg cooker can definitely help. The popular Dash cooker will make six perfectly cooked eggs in minutes -- hard-boiled, soft-boiled or poached (if you're fancy). Plus, it takes up little space, which is great because space is at a premium in college.

$19 at Amazon
ninja-oven.png
Ninja

Ninja Foodi Flip-Away oven
$225 at Best Buy

If you want to kick things up a notch -- maybe a few notches -- spring for this beast of an oven and air fryer combo. With the Ninja Foodi oven, you'll get far more cooking capability than with a solo air fryer, including bake, roast, toast and warm functions. Plus, the entire unit folds up against a wall so it takes up way less space than any oven with this much oomph should. We've tested this one, and the air fryer function works like a champ, making ultracrispy wings and fries in 25 minutes or so.

duo-nova
Instant Pot

Instant Pot 3-quart pressure cooker
$60 at Amazon

If your school allows it, an Instant Pot is a no-brainer, and the 3-quart version is a great fit for small spaces (and those who might not want to deal with five pounds of pulled pork at a time). Make fast dinners and batch-cook protein for the week with the efficient, compact multicooker.

$60 at Amazon

Read more: Best air purifier of 2023

bissell
Bissell

Bissell air purifier
$39 at Wayfair

This one may not seem to have much to do with cooking, but if you're going to be making food in a dorm or small space, there are going to be smells and airborne food particles that come along with it. Save your roommate -- and yourself -- from some of that compromised air quality with a compact air purifier like this Bissell.