I have nothing against a well-placed package of instant ramen noodles (Buldak, of course,) but long gone are the days of those being the only option for a dorm-room-dwelling college kid who doesn't have time or is too, ya know, "tired" to lumber down to the cafeteria. We've advanced our thinking around no-kitchen cooking and the technology to support fast, easy meals without the use of a wall oven or other major appliances has progressed right along with it.

If you or your offspring are headed off to a dorm room or small apartment with a sorry excuse for a kitchen, there are a few kitchen essentials and compact cooking tools you'll want to augment that situation. For this list, we included cooking gear and kitchen appliances that are likely allowed in a college dorm and noted ones that may not be, such as air fryers, toasters and other appliances with electric cooking elements. Before buying anything, reference your school's student handbook or list of dorm rules and allowances.

Best kitchen appliances for college dorms

Amazon NutriBullet personal blender $56 at Amazon Want to avoid the "freshman 15" and maintain a healthy diet that includes fruits and vegetables? Smoothies, smoothies, smoothies. We like personal blenders better than traditional ones because they're more compact, the blending container doubles as a cup, and they come with lids to make them to-go cups so you can sip on your way to class (or as you log in to your laptop at the kitchen island again).

Walmart Frigidaire mini fridge $143 at Amazon If your dorm room doesn't already include a refrigerator-freezer, then you've got to get a mini version. It's a must. If your dorm room is currently your childhood bedroom or basement, it's still nice to have a dedicated place for snacks. This retro-style 3.2-cubic-foot dry-erase fridge with neon markers is stylish and lets you write and erase lists and notes right on the fridge door -- whether it's a warning to stop stealing your oat milk or a note to self about next week's Zoom class schedule. $143 at Amazon

Zwilling USA Zwilling cool-touch electric kettle $86 at Amazon In our test of electric kettles, this Zwilling model took the top spot. It's a perfect dorm room accessory for making tea, pour-over coffee and instant noodles cups. The Zwilling boils water in under three minutes and turns off automatically if you forget to flip the switch.

Amazon Galanz retro microwave $62 at Walmart Your dorm room may include a microwave in it when you arrive, so check ahead. If it doesn't, go with a small version and then make sure all your plates, bowls and mugs are microwave-safe. To fall within standard dorm safety regulations, you'll want a compact microwave with 700 watts of power or less, such as this stylish model with a retro oval window. It's available in three colors and will add some pop to an otherwise drab dorm.

Bentgo Reusable silverware $15 at Target You'll definitely want some silverware in your dorm, but I say go for a set that's easy to pack in case you're taking lunch or dinner to the quad or a friend's apartment or dorm. This stainless steel set comes fit with a storage case so spoons and forks don't go flying. $15 at Target

Bella Instant Vortex mini air fryer $58 at Amazon If your school does allow air fryers and toasters (or you're moving off campus), consider yourself lucky. With this little robot-looking oven, you can make all the classic fried favorites including wings, fries, tots, mozzarella sticks, empanadas and chicken in minutes and without any messy oil. A 2-quart air fryer is perfect for a dorm or small kitchen, and the digital presets include a 60-minute automatic shut-off for safety.

Kitchen utensil set $27 at Amazon If you're still in a dorm you probably won't need everything in this set, but keep it handy for next year when you move off campus and have to stock a real kitchen.

Amazon Foreman quesadilla maker $45 at Amazon One of the most frequent questions you'll ask yourself in college is, "Wait, do I even have time to eat?" It's sad, but it's the truth. You'll need appliances that will help you prepare food in no time so that you don't starve if you're running late to class, or an internship, or wherever you need to be. This quesadilla maker is cheap and perfect for a quick and easy lunch. Just don't forget to put the top tortilla down before you close it up, like I definitely didn't do several times my freshman year.

Zero Water Zero Water filter pitcher $27 at Amazon Even more of an essential than coffee (gasp!), is clean, drinkable water. A filtered water pitcher is a great way to have the most necessary sustenance around all the time. If you can't fit one in your fridge, you'll want this. There are many kinds, but a slim design works best for a limited space. The Zero Water filter pitcher is the best at removing dissolved solids (the bad stuff) of the several we tested.

Dash Dash egg cooker $19 at Amazon Getting out the dorm door with a proper breakfast is pretty much impossible, but an egg cooker can definitely help. The popular Dash cooker will make six perfectly cooked eggs in minutes -- hard-boiled, soft-boiled or poached (if you're fancy). Plus, it takes up little space, which is great because space is at a premium in college.

Ninja Ninja Foodi Flip-Away oven $225 at Best Buy If you want to kick things up a notch -- maybe a few notches -- spring for this beast of an oven and air fryer combo. With the Ninja Foodi oven, you'll get far more cooking capability than with a solo air fryer, including bake, roast, toast and warm functions. Plus, the entire unit folds up against a wall so it takes up way less space than any oven with this much oomph should. We've tested this one, and the air fryer function works like a champ, making ultracrispy wings and fries in 25 minutes or so.

Instant Pot Instant Pot 3-quart pressure cooker $60 at Amazon If your school allows it, an Instant Pot is a no-brainer, and the 3-quart version is a great fit for small spaces (and those who might not want to deal with five pounds of pulled pork at a time). Make fast dinners and batch-cook protein for the week with the efficient, compact multicooker.

