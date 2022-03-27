Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50 March Madness Elite 8: How to Watch iPhone Subscription Plans Oscars 2022 Predictions Oscars 2022: How to Watch 'Halo' TV Show
Grab This Compact Bella Air Fryer for Just $20, Less Than a Night of Takeout

If you've been on the fence about grabbing an air fryer for yourself, this is the sign you've been waiting for.

I've taken to using my air fryer in place of the microwave on almost every occasion (other than a quick zap of something liquid). For reheating last night's leftover chicken or fish, it's air fryer all the way. It's also great for making food from scratch, of course, including crispy fries, wings, dumplings, veggies and more. 

Right now a well-rated Bella 2-quart digital air fryer just dropped down to $20 at Best Buy. That's $30 off the normal price and probably less than most people spend on a single night of ordering in. If you've been a little air-fry-curious, this is definitely the time to pounce. This deal is only available until 12:59 a.m. ET tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

What's so great about an air fryer, you ask? The big draw is that it can make extremely moist-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chicken and other meats, as well as snack-type foods like french fries, tater tots, cauliflower bites, "fried" veggies and jalapeño poppers without any -- or very little -- oil. This compact 2-quart model won't crowd your counter space, and comes with handy preset functions like fry, roast, bake and reheat.  The Bella Pro Series scores high marks in over 800 buyer reviews and is down to $20 for today only. 