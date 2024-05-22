How to Return Your Amazon Products for Free

Amazon has started charging a $1 fee for returning some packages to UPS, but the online retailer still offers plenty of ways to return items for free.

For the most part, the process is super simple. All you need to do is grab the Amazon products you want to send back, then head to the nearest drop-off location. Don't fret if you don't have the box your items came in: You can still bring your items to one of these locations to be packed up and shipped for free.

If you have all the shipping supplies you need but want the convenience of having your package picked up, you can do that, too. Here are all the ways you can return your unwanted Amazon purchases. For more, here are four ways to ship your packages from home.

Return your package to Kohl's

If you live near a Kohl's store, Amazon returns are simple. When you start the return process with Amazon, select Kohl's Dropoff as your preferred option. Amazon will send you a QR code that you'll need to bring when you head to the store (you can also show a picture of the QR code on your phone).

Once you give the Kohl's employee your return and show them the QR code, they'll pack, label and ship your items for free. Even better? Sometimes the store will give you Kohl's coupons when you make your returns there.

Whole Foods Market also accepts Amazon returns

You can also select Whole Foods Market as the drop-off location for your Amazon return. Note that if your preferred store isn't listed, your item or location may not be eligible. Also, only select stores offer no-box returns.

Once you've made your selection, Amazon will email you a QR code for a Whole Foods employee to scan. Grab that and the items you need to return, and head to either the Whole Foods customer service desk or return kiosk. An employee will take it from there and send off your package.

Head to a Whole Foods Market to drop off your Amazon package. Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Drop your items at The UPS Store

You can also take your returns to The UPS Store. When selecting the method for returning your Amazon purchase, choose The UPS Store Dropoff. You don't need to have your items boxed or labeled. Instead, The UPS Store will pack, label and ship your return for free. UPS will email you a return shipping code ahead of time that you'll need to show to an employee. Just note that Amazon may charge a $1 fee if you choose UPS but another drop-off location is closer.

Have UPS pick up your package

If your items are eligible for UPS pickup, you won't even have to leave your house. When you start the return process on Amazon, follow the return prompts and select UPS Pick-up.

In this case, you'll need to package the items you're returning. However, UPS will provide the return label. UPS will pick up your package on the next business day, but you or another adult must be present.

An adult needs to be present when UPS picks up your package. Sarah Tew/CNET

Head to a physical Amazon store

If you live near an Amazon store -- Amazon Fresh or Amazon Go -- you can drop off your return there. (Note that with Amazon closing some of its physical stores, finding a location may be more challenging.) On Amazon, select Amazon Store Dropoff. If the item can't be returned to an Amazon store, you'll get other return options.

Amazon will send you a QR code to show to an employee at the Amazon store. You'll need to bring the items in their original manufacturer's packaging. And if you return items to Amazon Fresh Pickup or an Amazon Hub Locker location, you'll need to bring them in a box or box them up using the materials provided.

What about DoorDash?

DoorDash is testing a feature that will let you request a Dasher who can pick up your items and drop them off at one of the above locations. However, your items must already be packaged and sealed with the prepaid return label attached. The company hasn't said when this option will be widely available. Right now, it's only available in select areas.