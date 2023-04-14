5 Best VPNs in 2023 Try CNET Daily Deals Texts 7 Natural Insomnia Remedies Best Credit Cards Top Internet Providers Best Solar Companies Taxes 2023 Cheat Sheet EPA's Vehicle Emissions Rules
Tech Services & Software

Amazon Could Charge You for Your Next Return Through UPS

You can still return items for free at Whole Foods and Kohl's.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
mail-packages-usps-fedex-amazon-ups-doorstep-mailbox-letters-shipping-coronavirus-stay-at-home-2020-cnet
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon will begin charging a $1 fee for some returns made through UPS, the online retail giant confirmed Friday.

You can continue making Amazon returns for free at Whole Foods, Kohl's and Amazon Fresh stores, however.

"We offer convenient, easy returns to Amazon customers, with one or more options for label-free, box-free returns at no cost," Eileen Hards, Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement emailed to CNET.

If you instead choose to return your item at a UPS Store "when there is a free option closer" to your delivery address, that's when you could be hit with the fee, Amazon says.

Here's more from CNET on how to get free returns on Amazon and how to return Amazon purchases at Kohl's.

