Amazon Could Charge You for Your Next Return Through UPS

Amazon will begin charging a $1 fee for some returns made through UPS, the online retail giant confirmed Friday.

You can continue making Amazon returns for free at Whole Foods, Kohl's and Amazon Fresh stores, however.

"We offer convenient, easy returns to Amazon customers, with one or more options for label-free, box-free returns at no cost," Eileen Hards, Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement emailed to CNET.

If you instead choose to return your item at a UPS Store "when there is a free option closer" to your delivery address, that's when you could be hit with the fee, Amazon says.

