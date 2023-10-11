Gordon Ramsay-Endorsed Pan That Went Viral on TikTok Now 37% Off

You may not be able to cook -- or yell, scream and throw a fit -- like chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay. But you can use one of the pans he helped develop, and you can pick it up at a discounted price during Amazon's Big Deal Days.

This particular pan is a 12-inch HexClad hybrid nonstick wok that's dishwasher and oven-friendly, and is compatible with all cooktops, including induction. The wok is now priced at $112, down from $179, during the Amazon event. It's also available in 10-inch ($95) and 14-inch ($150) varieties. Other HexClad pans are also marked down for the event.

Ramsay, a British chef and restaurateur, is perhaps best known to many from his programs such as Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, and for his blunt and often profane criticism of show contestants and restaurant personnel. He collaborated with cookware brand HexClad beginning in 2021.

"I use the pans at home, and the combination of stainless steel and nonstick functionality is amazing," Ramsay said at the time. "It's highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well. I'm excited to partner with the HexClad team as we expand the line of beautiful, high-quality products."

The pans have a distinctive pattern of repeated stainless steel hexagons over nonstick coating, giving the cookware its name.

This HexClad 12-inch Wok works with a variety of cooktop surfaces and is dishwasher-safe. Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

The pans have earned a following on TikTok, where numerous home and professional chefs have tried them out.

But as with any purchase, if you decide to try out the HexClad pans, be careful to buy from a reputable site. Numerous TikTok users have made videos about how they were scammed into believing Ramsay was giving away full sets of the HexClad pans for the cost of shipping, only to have their credit card numbers stolen and charged hundreds of dollars. This price may be a deal, but they're not giving them away. That's why you should pick them up from Amazon today rather than the TikTok store.