Unique Gifts for Co-Workers and Employees in 2022

Our co-workers are often the people we spend the most time with. Workplace friendships can be close, with powerful bonds formed over dealing with horrible customers or enduring awkward work meetings. So it comes as no surprise that co-workers, employees and even bosses are on our holiday shopping lists.

But how do you find a gift that's fun, practical and affordable? Luckily, you've stumbled on a solid gift guide filled with perfect picks for office gift exchanges. And we've included presents at a variety of prices ranging from $14 to $60, so you can be sure to pair the right present with your holiday budget.

Target/CNET screenshot No one better steal this stapler. It's a trusty Swingline in gold and clear acrylic -- and at just $14, it's a budget pick to boot. Is a cool stapler the perfect office gift? Maybe. This Swingline's compact design fits nicely at any workspace and staples up to 20 pages at a time. Bonus: It also makes a great stocking stuffer.

Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler includes the NYC establishment's most coveted treats: a three-pack of rainbow-vanilla B'Day Cake Truffles, three chocolate B'Day Cake Truffles, a slice of heavenly Milk Bar Pie and one of each cookie. All the goods are individually wrapped and tucked into a gift tin. Just don't leave this assortment of goodies unattended in the break room.

Amazon Online game Worldle has taken the world by storm, and we all have one colleague who's obsessed with figuring out the day's five-letter word. Now they can play IRL with the brand-new official Wordle board game. It pits teams with white boards against each other as they attempt to guess the secret word in six tries, proving that this game is even more fun with friends.

Plants.com Got a cube mate with a green thumb? A plant could help them take their space up a notch. Choose an indoor plant like the Parlor Palm and an optional pot or basket, and order conveniently online. No trip to the local nursery is necessary and Plants.com offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee -- easy.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma collaborated with the NAACP, American's largest civil rights organization, on this ceramic rainbow mug. It's microwavable and dishwasher safe, but that's not the best part; 50% of the money spent on each mug goes toward the NAACP's Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO), an empowerment program for high school students. You can feel good about this gift.

Room & Board Add a little glam to your employee or co-worker's workspace with a fluffy sheepskin pillow. This 14x14-inch throw boasts a party in the front (sheepskin) and business in the back (linen). Also available in larger sizes if you want to deck out an office couch. Bonus: The cover zips off for cleaning.

Ban.do Add some color to a friend's work space with this cheeky Ban.do vase. Designed to look like a retro orange juice carton, this 9.75 inch-tall ceramic vase is the perfect receptacle for office flowers or even supplies. But it's so cool, your co-worker will want to bring it home.

Walmart If you have a co-worker who loves the Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso, this new board game from Funko Games will be a hit. Featuring trivia and quotes from the show, two to four players help each other out in this cooperative party game. It's a great way to unwind after a long day of work, the Ted Lasso way.

Amazon This Erin Condren desk organizer is so helpful -- it doubles as a calendar. It's got storage space for supplies like notebooks and a phone stand, and it includes six double-sided month cards. Simply align each card with the first date of the month and you've got a calendar you can check at a glance.

Total Wine & More/CNET screenshot Stone Brewing's popular Advent calendar is back, with 12 different IPAs to sample as December rolls along. This mix will delight any beer fan. It includes mainstays like the Stone Delicious IPA, limited releases including the Stone 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA, archived favorites such as the Stone Peak Conditions Hazy Double IPA, and even a preview of upcoming brews for the new year, like the Stone Delicious Citrus IPA.

Amazon Pusheen the cartoon cat has fans of all ages, and this new toy from Gund is bound to delight. She'll be a hit at the holiday party White Elephant, and perhaps she'll find a home with the office cat lady. This 9.5-inch Pusheen smiles in a Santa getup complete with toy sack.

Amazon It can be a struggle to stay hydrated, but having this motivational water bottle on-hand can do wonders for water consumption. The BPA-free bottle is emblazoned with enthusiastic phrases like "you've got it" and "well done!" at measurement points throughout the day, coaxing your co-worker to drink 128 ounces. Available in 14 different colors.

Baggu Baggu is a hot brand, and its Duck Bag is a popular product, making this gift a no-brainer. Available in multiple colors and prints, the classic canvas tote stows work staples like a laptop, books, clothes, lunch or after-work groceries. Made from recycled canvas, the washable Duck Bag has an adjustable strap and carry handles.