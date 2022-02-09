Review: Wyze Night Lights are as basic as it gets for 20 bucks

Megan Wollerton/CNET

Wyze Night Lights are simple, effective devices that I readily recommend if you fit the following conditions:

You already have a USB-C cable to charge them since Wyze doesn't include one

You aren't expecting them to work with the Wyze app, other Wyze devices or voice assistants

You plan to install them in lower-traffic areas where they won't constantly turn on and quickly drain the batteries

If that sounds like you, this $20 three-pack is a solid choice. If not, I'd avoid the Wyze Night Lights altogether. Let's get into it.

7.3 Wyze Night Light Like You get three rechargeable night lights for just $20

You can sync up to 10 lights

They install in seconds via included magnetic and adhesive strips Don't Like A USB-C cable isn't included

It doesn't work with the Wyze app or have any smart functionality

Battery life can vary widely depending on the install location

The details

Your $20 purchase includes three rechargeable indoor night lights, three magnetic mount plates and three adhesive strips. As I said above, there's no app integration with this device, which is counterintuitive for a Wyze product. I do wish it worked with the Wyze app, even just for the initial installation and for basic on/off functionality. But its lack of smart features also makes it extremely easy to set up.

Wyze suggests installing the night lights between 1.6 and 3.9 feet from the ground. Stick the adhesive strip to one side of the magnetic plate and then attach it to the wall. Connect the night light to the magnetic plate and you're done.

Each night light has an auto, off and on switch. "Auto" enlists the dawn-to-dusk sensor to automatically turn the light on at night/when it's dark and motion is detected. 'On' will keep the light on continuously until you turn it off or the battery runs out.

Once you've installed all of your lights, you have two options -- let them operate independently or sync them so when one light detects motion at night, the rest of the lights will turn on, too. To operate each light independently, simple follow the instructions above for installation, switch the light to auto, wait 30 seconds for it to complete pairing mode (the light will flash on and off) and you're set.

If you want the lights to work together, switch all of them to auto mode at the same time. They will run through the pairing process together and sync automatically. You can sync up to 10 Wyze Night Lights.

This is a good spot to talk about battery life. According to Wyze, auto mode can last for up to 128 days when the lights are not synced and for up to 85 days if they are synced. Both of these estimates are based on the lights only being triggered ten times per day. If you have the lights running continuously via the on switch, they are expected to last for up to 11 hours.

A light indicator on the front of each night light will begin to flash red when the battery is low. Use a USB-C charging cable to charge your light; it takes a couple hours to fully charge from zero, Wyze says.

I've been testing my Wyze Night Lights for about a week now, with the three lights synced. They've worked exactly as expected, turning on when it's dark and motion is detected. And when only one light detects motion, the others still turn on. So far, none of the lights have started flashing red to signal low batteries, but I've also been testing them in a low-traffic part of the house.

With 4.5 lumens, the lights are plenty bright to illuminate my way without being too powerful or distracting. They have a color temperature of 2,500 Kelvin, which is a warm, yellow light.

The verdict

Wyze Night Lights are basic, but they get the job done. If you're looking for a smart night light you can operate from your phone or with a voice command, these aren't for you. Similarly, if you're planning to install these lights on a busy stairwell or hallway, think again. Wyze's battery life estimates are based on the lights turning on only ten times per day. If you anticipate higher traffic than that, either find a different product or know that you'll be charging each light much more often.

Also keep in mind that if you don't already have a USB-C cable, you'll have to buy one to charge your lights. That additional expense will be frustrating if you weren't expecting it and it lessens the overall value of these $20 lights. If you're fine with all of these things or they aren't applicable to you, the Wyze Night Lights offer an easy installation and good performance at a great price. If not, look elsewhere.